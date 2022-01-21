Ameesha feels at home shooting for Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel is back shooting for Gadar 2. She will again play Sakeena, her celebrated character from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha that released in 2001.

Working with the same unit and teaming up with director Anil Sharma and co-star Sunny Deol once again makes the actress feel at home.

"It's a very homely environment," said Ameesha.

"I enjoy being bossy on the set. I can throw any tantrums I want to. I am just laughing and joking even in the harshest conditions at work. That's the magic on set when you team up with people you get along so well with."

Janhvi shares pictures of self-care weekend Janhvi Kapoor is currently treating herself to some self-care, self-love and all things in between.

The actress last weekend gave a glimpse of her self-care routine.

It included some fun in the sun wrapped in a stylish swimwear with a sheet mask on.

New York To Haridwar a personal journey for Payal

Payal Ghosh, who is playing a girl suffering from depression in the upcoming film New York To Haridwar, has called the progression of her character a personal journey.

"I play a girl with mental blocks and depression," said the actress. "Depression is difficult and I have been through it myself. I understand the challenges completely."

Veronica thrilled about journo role

Veronica Vanij is super excited that she is playing a journalist in the upcoming film Dreamy Singh, which is currently being shot in the beautiful locales of Haridwar in India.

"I did not wait for a second to say yes to the project," said the actress. "The script is always the king for me and I truly believe that the magic is in the writing."

Zeeshan not fond of spending long hours in the gymTV actor and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan is not fond of spending a long time in the gym.

"People often think that you need to spend countless hours in the gym to become fit," he said.

"I'm fit and enjoy flaunting my skin. Also I enjoy a great lifestyle. Yoga, dance, walks and a healthy diet are also key to my fitness."

Shilpa's husband quietly returns to social media

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra deleted all his social media accounts in November last year amid the pornography controversy in which he was involved.

Now, he has made a quiet return.

Unlike his pre-arrest days when he used to post quirky news, motivational lines, memes and adorable photos with Shilpa and their kids, he is now only focused on the seafood restaurant in Mumbai that he owns with his wife.

Dulquer records rap song in 90 minutes Dulquer Salmaan has reportedly recorded the energetic rap number Achamillai for the upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika in just 90 minutes.

The Malayalam actor got the Tamil pronunciation right with the help of lyricist Madhan Karky.

"The song required swag and attitude, which only professional rappers can exude," said debutant director Brinda Master. "Dulquer, who has never sung in Tamil before, managed to do so with ease."