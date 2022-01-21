Paruppu paniyaram

RECIPE BY: JEYASHRI SURESH

These are protein-rich, ball-shaped dumplings made with urad dal and rice batter.

The paniyaram is basically breakfast food in South Indian cuisine. It is crispy on the outside and soft inside and eaten with coconut chutney, sambar or podi.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Soaking time: 1 hour

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Makes: 25 paniyarams

Ingredients:

Idli rice: ½ cup

Raw rice: ½ cup

Chana dal: 2 tbsp

Urad dal: 2 tbsp

Moong dal: 2 tbsp

Toor dal: 2 tbsp

Red chillies:

12 Garlic: 4 cloves

Coconut: ¼ cup

Salt: As needed

Asafoetida: 2 pinches

Curd: 1 cup

Coriander leaves: 3 tbsp

Oil: To cook paniyaram

Method:

1) Wash and soak the rice and dals together for one hour. You can add the red chillies while soaking.

2) Drain the water and grind the mix along with garlic, coconut, salt, asafoetida and curd. Let this be a slightly coarse paste.

3) Add the coriander leaves. Mix well.

4) Heat the paniyaram pan and add 1 tsp of oil in all the holes.

5) Pour the batter into all the holes. Cover this and cook.

6) Gently flip the paniyarams. Cover and cook for a minute.

7) Once they are cooked, remove them from the pan.

8) Serve hot with any chutney of your choice.

Notes: a) Since curd is being added, there is no need to ferment the batter.

b) I added 10 chillies and felt it was not spicy. So I added a little red chilli powder later.

c) Rice can be replaced with millet to make it more healthy.

d) Paniyaram batter can be stored in the refrigerator for two days. e) It tastes best when served hot.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com