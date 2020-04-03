Spicy black pepper noodles

Black pepper noodles are easy to make. It's a perfect recipe for bachelors. The pepper gives the sauce a nice spicy kick.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients

Instant noodles: 1 small packet Capsicum: ½ Carrot (thinly cut): 2 tbsp Spring onion: 2 tbsp Olive oil: 1 tbsp For the sauce Peanut butter: 1 tbsp Pepper powder: 1 tsp Sugar: ¼ tsp Garlic (finely chopped): 4 cloves Soya sauce: ½ tbsp Chilli flakes (optional): ½ tsp Hot water: 2 tbsp

Method: 1) Cook the noodles according to the instructions on the packet. 2) Wash well, drain the water and keep it aside. 3) Take the peanut butter in a bowl. Add 2 tbsp of hot water to it. Mix well. 4) Add the pepper powder, sugar, garlic, chilli flakes and soya sauce. Mix well. Peanut sauce is ready. 5) Take oil in a pan and add spring onion whites to it. Saute for a minute. 6) Add the carrot and capsicum and saute for a minute. 7) Add the sauce and cook for a minute. 8) Add the cooked noodles and mix well. Cook for a minute. Switch off the flame. 9) Garnish with spring onion greens.

Notes: You can add thinly sliced mushrooms, bean sprouts and tofu cubes to the noodles.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com