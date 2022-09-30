JEYASHRI SURESH

Tangy, tamarind-flavoured poha (flattened rice), or Puli Aval in Tamil, is a popular South Indian breakfast recipe.

It's vegan, healthy and can be made in just 30 minutes. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: 1 cup thick poha 5 tbsp thick tamarind extract 1 tbsp sesame oil ½ tsp mustard seeds 3 red chillis 2 tbsp peanuts 1 tsp urad dal 1 tsp channa dal Salt as needed ¼ tsp asafoetida ¼ tsp turmeric powder Method: 1) Wash the poha and drain the water. 2) Make a thick extract from a gooseberry-sized tamarind. 3) Add this to the washed poha and turmeric powder and salt. Mix evenly. 4) Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to allow the poha to absorb the tamarind extract before fluffing it up. 5) Heat oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds, channa dal, asafoetida, urad dal, peanuts and red chillis. 6) When the mustard seeds splutter and the dals turn brown, add the poha and mix gently. 7) Sprinkle some water if you find the mixture too dry. 8) Garnish with curry leaves before serving. Notes: a) Use thick poha. b) Tamarind poha pairs well with curd and roasted papad.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com