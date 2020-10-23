Think positive, breathe deep

People are having more stressful thoughts during the current Covi-19 pandemic.

Reebok's mind coach Vrinda Mehta pointed out that this excessive stress is connected to almost all lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, depression and anxiety.

"We cannot always control what happens around us but what happens within us can be brought under our control with true knowledge, diligent practice and patience," she said.

"Just like we follow a healthy diet and a regular exercise routine for physical fitness, we need to have a healthy mental diet of positive thoughts, emotions and regular breathing exercise to ensure mental well-being."

She suggested a few simple steps:

Begin the day with the five basic Pranayama or breathing techniques: Bhastrika, Kapalbhati, Anulomvilom, Bhramri and Udgeeth.

According to yogic science, our mind and breathing are directly connected.

Include positive affirmations during the Pranayama routine.

Become aware of your breath. Get into the habit of taking slow, deep breaths especially when you are stressed.

Surround yourself with positive people. Think about positive things.

Keep a gratitude journal. Make a habit of writing down five things that you are grateful for each day.

Connect with nature. Get some sunshine as it is a powerful electromagnetic energy that helps in cleansing and rejuvenation.

Reconnect with the earth by walking barefoot on grass and sand.

Listen to calming, soothing music to relieve stress.

Get proper sleep by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day and staying away from electronic gadgets before bedtime.

Consciously develop a habit of being positive in any given scenario and be truly grateful for all that you have.

Indo-Asian News Service