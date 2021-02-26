Top stars in Indian Pro Music League

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Zee TV and streaming platform Zee5 will feature a new reality show - Indian Pro Music League (IPML) - from Feb 28 (for viewers in Singapore).

It will have musical teams pitted against each other in a championship league format - based on cricket's popular Indian Premier League.

Hosted by actors Karan Wahi and Waluscha De Sousa and produced by Fathom Pictures, IPML will showcase six teams - Mumbai Warriors, Delhi Dhurandhars, UP Dabbangs, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers and Gujarat Rockers - representing different regions of India.

Each team will be owned by Bollywood and sports celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor (Delhi), Govinda (Bengal), Rajkummar Rao (Gujarat), Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh (Mumbai), Bobby Deol (Punjab) and Suresh Raina (UP).

They will be led by star singers - Mika Singh (Punjab), Shaan (Bengal), Sajid Khan (Delhi), Kailash Kher (Mumbai), Javed Ali (Gujarat) and Ankit Tiwari (UP).

The four-member teams will also have a rising reality star and a new voice - Neha Bhasin and Ankush Bhardwaj (Delhi), Shilpa Rao and Purvi Mantri (Mumbai), Payal Dev and Salman Ali (UP), Asees Kaur and Rupali Jagga (Punjab), Bhoomi Trivedi and Hemant Brijwasi (Gujarat) and Akriti Kakkar and Ritutaj Mohanty (Bengal).

"We have all been hooked on sports leagues for the sheer excitement and competitive spirit they produce," said IPML's brand ambassador Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar. "Kudos to Zee TV and Fathom Pictures for coming up with a music league that infuses the energy of sports into the world of music reality television.

"It is also the first time that film and sports celebs are backing teams led by 12 of Bollywood's top playback singers. There will be lots of excitement and novelty going for the show."

The show will have five league matches and a super match, where audience votes and umpire points will decide the champion.

The 25 episodes will conclude with a grand finale on May 22.

"Viewers are in for a treat with the launch of IPML as it's a huge break from the regular flavour of reality shows," said Ms Tripta Singh, executive vice-president (APAC), Zee International. "The concept is extremely refreshing and entertaining.

"With this new show, our overall content offering on the channel puts us in a very strong position.

"We are also roping in singers from Singapore and the region to come together every week and do a "post-match analysis" of the weekend episodes while rooting for their state teams."

The post-match analysis will be a series of digital episodes that Zee will create with DJ Himani Kale, co-founder at Radio Chutney, as the host.

Opening ceremony: Feb 28 at 5pm and 9pm; repeat on March 1 at 7pm. lEpisodes: Every Saturday and Sunday from March. lZee TV is available on Singtel Ch 646 and StarHub Ch 125.