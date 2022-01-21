Unwind by the sea

Travellers who love to stay by the beach for peace and rejuvenation should check out these private beach resorts in India.

Whether it is for a getaway with the family or your partner, these boutique properties will not disappoint you. Munjoh Resort in Andaman and Nicobar Experience luxury at Munjoh Ocean Resort in Havelock Island. Known for its warm hospitality and accommodation, it is a premium resort in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Munjoh's name, meaning "mine", appropriately describes the home-away-from-home feeling that this resort captures.

It is a welcoming haven with a range of rooms to suit families and honeymooners, and even one specifically designed for solo travellers, plus a private beach in one of the world's most beautiful locations.

Abhishek Beach Resort and Spa in Ganapatipule The resort offers spectacular views across the Konkan coastline.

Located on a pristine seafront in an expanse of 3.2ha on the Ganapatipule-Ratnagiri coastal highway in Maharashtra, it is the perfect place for those seeking to get away from the pace and stress of city life.

It is just 28km from the port city Ratnagiri and within driving distance of Mumbai, Pune and Goa.

The place is picturesque and provides vistas of the verdant Konkan landscape and traditional hospitality.

You can spend time on the beach, walk around the countryside or explore the many forts and temples around.

You can also relax in the beautiful rooms overlooking the sea or rejuvenate yourself at the spa.

Rockholm at the Lighthouse Beach in Kovalam Rockholm in Kovalam, Kerala, is a luxurious seaside Ayurvedic retreat located in a perfect setting near the Lighthouse Beach, yet purposefully tucked away from the chaos of city life.

It is perched on a rocky terrain that overlooks the emerald blue waters of the Arabian Sea.

Nature lovers will find it the ideal place to relax and unwind.

The rooms offer delightful sea views and you can indulge in traditional Kerala buffet, Ayurveda and yoga.

Sonesta Inns, North Goa Providing a quiet haven in the lively town of Candolim, Sonesta Inns is an oasis of calm and the ideal choice for a relaxing holiday.

The mature gardens are filled with colourful flowers, lush lawns and coconut palms that surround a large and inviting swimming pool.

Relax, unwind and soak up the sunshine in this North Goa setting, listening to the gentle sound of palms swaying in the breeze and the soft chirps of the exotic birdlife.

The hotel's restaurant is also a real bonus, offering an excellent range of delicious local delicacies.

A short stroll will lead you to the golden sands of Candolim Beach, the longest stretch of beach in North Goa. It is backed by colourful beach shacks serving the catch of the day and ice-cold local beers.

