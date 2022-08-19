Urvashi calls cricketer Pant 'cougar hunter'

Amitabh tells Raju 'it's enough' and to rise

Popular Bollywood comedian Raju Shrivastava (right) is in hospital after a heart attack. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has had his share of health scares, sent Raju a voice note, wishing him a speedy recovery. "It's enough, Raju. Rise up, Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh," Amitabh said, adding that there was still lot of work to do for the comedian.

Dileep resumes shooting

Malaylam actor Dileep, who has been charged in a case involving the sexual assault of an actress, has resumed shooting for the film Voice Of Sathyanathan.

A video showing him walking on a street in Mumbai has gone viral.

The filming of the movie began in October last year, before it was stalled because of Dileep's unavailability.

Voice Of Sathyanathan will mark the return of the super-hit pair Dileep and filmmaker Rafi.

Malaika invests in artisanal accessories brand Ahikoza

Model-actress Malaika Arora has joined hands with young entrepreneur Namrata Karad to bring the globally popular artisanal accessories brand Ahikoza to India.

The brand prides itself in its unique geometrical design, handcrafted finesse and quality. With pieces inspired by architectural installations and sculptures, the brand is already popular among the elites in India.

Singer Rahul Jain accused of rape

Police have registered a First Information Report against Bollywood singer-composer Rahul Jain for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman costume stylist at his flat in Mumbai.

He has denied the allegations as "fake and baseless".

The complainant said Jain contacted her on Instagram and praised her work. He then invited her to his flat on Aug 11 and raped her.

Salman takes neighbour to court

Bollywood star Salman Khan has filed a case against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkad in the Bombay High Court after he accused the actor of several nefarious activities.

Salman accused Ketan of making defamatory and communally provocative comments.

The neighbour reportedly posted videos and accused Salman of several things including drug and human trafficking.

Uorfi files police report against blackmailer

Television actress Uorfi Javed informed her social media followers that a man (right) had been blackmailing her and demanding cybersex.

She filed a police report against the person and shared his photo along with screenshots of his texts on Instagram.

Urvashi calls cricketer Pant 'cougar hunter'

Actress Urvashi Rautela, 28, recently told Bollywood Hungama that cricketer Rishabh Pant (right), 24, once pestered her with 17 phone calls at a stretch.

The India player immediately took to his Instagram story, saying: "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name."

He later took down the post but the damage was done. Urvashi hit back: "Small brother should play bat ball. I am not a young girl to get a bad name with young kiddo darling. #Cougarhunter #Donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl."