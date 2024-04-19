Everest Fish Curry Masala recalled over presence of pesticide

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of a fish curry product imported from India after it was found to contain a chemical product that is a pesticide not authorised for use in food.

The recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala, imported by SP Muthiah & Sons, is ongoing.

This came after the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong had the product recalled due to the presence of ethylene oxide that exceeded the permissible limit, the SFA said in a statement on April 18.

Some SRC members protest fund-raising for $16.6m upgrading plan

A group of 12 Singapore Recreation Club (SRC) members are planning to run against the incumbent management committee in an upcoming election, in a bid to halt the club’s second fund-raising call in two years.

The group named One-SRC said that, if elected, they will suspend the implementation of the club’s $16.6 million transformation plan and the requirement that each member pay a $3,000 fee.

The club’s management committee had proposed the facelift at a town hall in February, which included a revamp of the 28-year-old building’s facade, new lounges and a co-working space, among other upgrading initiatives.

Police probe protest banner incident at Gardens by the Bay



The police are investigating an incident where a banner was displayed at Gardens by the Bay calling for an end to Singapore’s arms trade with Israel.

In a video clip circulated on several Instagram accounts, three individuals can be seen standing on the OCBC Skyway and unfurling a banner that said: “End SG – Israel arms trade”.

The incident took place on the evening of April 15, according to a statement issued by the protesters. The identities and nationalities of the three protesters remain unclear.

Pritam Singh appoints ex-prosecutor to defend him in court



Opposition leader Pritam Singh has appointed former prosecutor Andre Jumabhoy as his lawyer for his case involving alleged lies he told a parliamentary committee.

According to an update on the Singapore Courts website on April 15, Mr Jumabhoy and Mr Aristotle Emmanuel Eng Zhen Yang from Mr Jumabhoy’s law firm have come on board the case.

Singh’s pre-trial conference was held on April 17, and the case has been adjourned to May 31 for another pre-trial conference.

Apple to spend $340 million to renovate, expand Ang Mo Kio centre

Apple will spend more than US$250 million ($340 million) to renovate and expand its regional operations centre in Ang Mo Kio.

Two buildings acquired in 2022, which are located across its main building in Ang Mo Kio Street 64, will undergo a major renovation to cater to its expanding workforce, the technology giant said in a statement on April 17.

The move will allow Apple to add hundreds of new roles in Singapore, which is now home to 3,600 employees across the island including at its Fusionopolis office in one-north.

Condo rents inch up after seven-month decline



Condominium rents rebounded slightly in March after seven straight months of decline, supported by healthy leasing demand from renters who returned after the festive Chinese New Year period in February.

Rental volumes for both condo and Housing Board (HDB) flats recovered during the month, after falling in February, based on flash estimates released by SRX and 99.co on April 18.

The data indicated that condo rents inched up 0.3 per cent from the month before, but fell 3.4 per cent year on year.