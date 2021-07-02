Future Speaks

Aries

Expect improvement in your financial situation. Students will have to put in extra effort. Put your ego aside.

Taurus

You are likely to be stressed. Money will flow in. Invest in a real estate project. Seasonal infections may affect you.

Gemini

You will complete your pending work. There will be monetary gains. You may have to cope with high expenditure.

Cancer

You will gain from your job. Utilise spare time to upgrade your skills. A trip is possible.

Leo

You will enjoy a positive stroke of luck. There will be progress in your career. Do not let success go to your head.

Virgo

You are likely to struggle with health problems. You may receive a new job offer. Property-related transactions will be completed soon.

Libra

Those in business will make excellent gains. Do not get into a debate with seniors. You may incur additional expenses.

Scorpio

You are likely to get affected by health issues. There will be excessive running around for work. Your financial standing will remain good.

Sagittarius

Work towards your goals. There will be improvement in your financial life. You will be able to pay pending bills. Avoid lending money.

Capricorn

Do not get bogged down by negative thoughts. Recharge yourself through recreational activities. Traders may incur losses. Issues relating to the mouth may bother you.

Aquarius

You will tap into an extra source of income. Insurance benefit is indicated. You will spend quality time with your spouse. Breathing exercises will be of great help. A new relationship is on the cards.

Pisces

You will not get the expected gains from past investments. You need to move calmly towards your objectives. Do not blindly trust anyone. Do not be lethargic.