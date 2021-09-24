Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

A big dream will come true. Travel related to career will be beneficial. Do not neglect health issues. Plan for a rainy day.

Taurus

Expect a big boost in fortune. Job opportunities will come your way. Flow of income will be good. Look to get married.

Gemini

Business people will sign new deals. Put in hard work and try to deliver extra. Take care of your finances. Good period for lovers.

Cancer

Maintain good relations with your colleagues. Career goals will be achieved. Start a new business. Cold and cough can bother you.

Leo

You may miss the big opportunity. Big projects can be stressful. Spend money on a religious ceremony. Increase your savings.

Virgo

Improve your relationship with co-workers. Business meetings will bring profits. Invest in property or a vehicle.

Libra

Business people will get a big opportunity to strike a deal. Limited speculation may give positive results. Issues relating to heart and chest can affect you.

Scorpio

Work responsibilities are likely to increase. Right time to make changes in your career or go abroad. Follow a proper diet routine. Prepare for additional responsibilities.

Sagittarius

You may face obstacles. Remain calm. Married life will be smooth. Issues relating to eyes should be address. Look for a job change.

Capricorn

Guard against overconfidence. Not a good time for lovers. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Beware of viral infections.

Aquarius

Expenses will be high. Circumstances may force you to live away from your family. Change your job. Avoid solitude.

Pisces

Perform your duties with devotion. You will be able to generate different sources of income. Friends will be ready to support you.