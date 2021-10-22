Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Expect mixed results. You may face challenges completing your work. Resolve matters amicably.

Taurus

Handle your competitors tactfully. Married life may not be smooth. Plan to travel abroad.

Gemini

Put your energy into sports. Explore new avenues. Take care of your mental health. Control your temper.

Cancer

Handle tasks intelligently and tactfully. Invest in property. Status in social circle will increase.

Leo

Stay competitive and face all situations with courage. Those in writing, editing, publishing or marketing will taste success. Plan to go on a short holiday with family and friends.

Virgo

Satisfy your materialistic desires. Your choice of words can impact your relationships. You may suffer from cold, cough or fever.

Libra

Don't get annoyed over small issues. Try not to dominate others. Your partner will be supportive.

Scorpio

Consider a job switch. You will get profits from past dealings. Differences can arise in married life. Be extra careful about your health.

Sagittarius

Work hard for success. Avoid impulsive decisions. Finances will be good. Be careful of physical injuries.

Capricorn

Government policies will benefit those in business. Social work will bring satisfaction. Avoid getting into arguments.

Aquarius

Spend lavishly. Engage in social work. Resolve all pending issues. Get into a new relationship.

Pisces

Career prospects will be better if you look overseas. Spouse will remain supportive. Not an auspicious time to invest in land or property.