Going to great lengths for elections

Porter Cornelius Mawa carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) as he crosses a suspension bridge to reach a remote polling station in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Wednesday.

As India begins its mammoth parliamentary elections today, the Election Commission said its staff literally moved mountains to set up machinery and booths in inaccessible places having only a handful of voters.

These included travelling through jungles and snow-capped mountains, wading through rivers, carrying EVMs on horse and elephant backs and setting up polling stations in tents and shipping containers.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, all the hard work was done to ensure “no voter is left behind”.