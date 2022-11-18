Horoscope this week

Aries
You'll be drawn to learning more. You may go to a place of worship to find peace. You might sign new contracts.
Taurus
Your job will advance nicely. Avoid speculative activity. Some of you could relocate overseas.
Gemini
Fantastic week for those in business. Working professionals will be given extra duties. Keep a check on your cholesterol.
Cancer
There might be awkward situations at work. Not a good time to make investments. Refrain from forming alliances.
Leo
Your career will advance. Think about growing your company abroad. Your home will provide peace.
Virgo
Challenging circumstances will improve drastically. You might quit your job. Buying land will be beneficial.
Libra
Meet every situation with boldness and bravery. You will be praised for your work. Avoid consuming stale food.
Scorpio
Your family may host an auspicious event. You will be given an excellent position at work. You may be affected by allergies.
Sagittarius
You'll be able to persuade people with your charm and demeanour. You will succeed at work. Some of you will have the chance to relocate abroad.
Capricorn
Refrain from impulsive purchases. Get professional advice before making an investment. Avoid escalating issues with relatives.
Aquarius
Working hard will increase your profits. Travel for business will be beneficial. There may be some difficulties for married people.
Pisces
Those who work in the communications industry will profit. Use your extra money to purchase a car. Your partner will be supportive in your endeavours.