Horoscope this week

Aries

You'll be drawn to learning more. You may go to a place of worship to find peace. You might sign new contracts.

Taurus

Your job will advance nicely. Avoid speculative activity. Some of you could relocate overseas.

Gemini

Fantastic week for those in business. Working professionals will be given extra duties. Keep a check on your cholesterol.

Cancer

There might be awkward situations at work. Not a good time to make investments. Refrain from forming alliances.

Leo

Your career will advance. Think about growing your company abroad. Your home will provide peace.

Virgo

Challenging circumstances will improve drastically. You might quit your job. Buying land will be beneficial.

Libra

Meet every situation with boldness and bravery. You will be praised for your work. Avoid consuming stale food.

Scorpio

Your family may host an auspicious event. You will be given an excellent position at work. You may be affected by allergies.

Sagittarius

You'll be able to persuade people with your charm and demeanour. You will succeed at work. Some of you will have the chance to relocate abroad.

Capricorn

Refrain from impulsive purchases. Get professional advice before making an investment. Avoid escalating issues with relatives.

Aquarius

Working hard will increase your profits. Travel for business will be beneficial. There may be some difficulties for married people.

Pisces

Those who work in the communications industry will profit. Use your extra money to purchase a car. Your partner will be supportive in your endeavours.