Hot in 2022 - regional food options

Indian celebrity chef and restaurateur Kunal Kapur believes that growing your own herbs, fruits and vegetables is the best way to practise food sustainability in 2022.

"I practise sustainability by reducing the use of plastic and food waste on a daily basis, eating locally grown vegetables and opting for seasonally produced items," he told IANS.

"Since the pandemic began, people have spent more time indoors and organic farming has grown in popularity. The most promising method of practising food sustainability is to grow your own herbs, fruits and vegetables."

Kunal, who is known for hosting MasterChef India, pointed out that the concept of cloud kitchens and takeaways has become very popular since the pandemic began as it gives you a selection of great food choices without the costs of service staff and restaurant rent.

"I believe this will continue to get bigger," he said. "Practising food sustainability, consuming healthy food and exploring regional food options will increasingly gain popularity."

He added that, with changing lifestyles, people nowadays have specific requirements for their daily diet and dairy intake.

"Veganism is seen more as a lifestyle, rather than a current trend in the food space," he said. "Through my cooking and recipes, I love to accommodate all sorts of audiences with different food preferences, which is why I have an ongoing list of vegan recipes for those who prefer to choose veganism.

"Veganism is seen as a sustainable and healthy way of living, as it restricts meat, eggs, dairy products or any other animal-derived products from your diet."

The chef does not have a favourite dish to unwind with after a long day.

"I enjoy good food," he said. "I love trying new dishes and I'm always curious about ingredients, I experiment with my evening snacks.

"I can never get enough of cooking, so, even after a long day of work, I still try to prepare a tasty dish that I can savour while watching my favourite TV show or reading a good book."

On what he will create this year, he said that he always looks within to reflect on how he can change or what new things he can bring out.

"Things are constantly evolving in the food world and I have to adapt to learn and stay relevant," he said. "The new year will usher in some new projects and ventures in and around food and nutrition. There are lots of plans and fingers crossed, they should formalise soon."

Indo-Asian News Service