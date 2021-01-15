Backflips in a sari? No problem for gymnast

A video of a young girl doing flawless backflips in a sari has gone viral.

Indian Parul Arora, a national gold medal-winning gymnast, is seen in the clip, which was posted on Twitter last week, doing a triple flip in a purple sari, reported The Economic Times.

The 23-year-old already has a strong presence on social media thanks to her many backflip videos that show her landing on her feet without breaking a sweat.

Her latest effort got Twitter buzzing after author and social activist Aparna Jain posted it and tweeted: "When a gymnast does flips in a sari. Watched it thrice just to see how the sari defied gravity."

Ms Jain continued in another tweet for the uninitiated: "This is gymnast @parul_cutearora for those wanting to know who she is."

In the clip, Ms Arora can also be seen wearing bangles and her hair loose, practically everything that could make any other woman trip while walking, forget performing flips.

But the gymnast performed stunts in the heavy ensemble flawlessly, flashing a smile as she flipped her hair back after her perfect landing.

Soon enough, Twitter was flooded with praise for Ms Arora, reported The Hindustan Times.

"Who says saris are difficult to handle?" a user tweeted along with the video.

The video has already garnered more than 750,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform and continues to earn more.

The post's comment section is full of compliments for Ms Arora.

The clip was also shared by Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who posted the video to her Instagram stories and captioned: "Whoa #GymnasticsInASaree".

In an interview with Hindustan Times in September last year, Ms Arora explained why she performs stunts and gymnastics in a sari.

"Young girls avoid wearing saris as it is difficult to walk and sit in it," she said. "By undertaking this front flip in a sari, I smashed all taboos surrounding a sari-clad woman.

"Women can do wonders if they are guided well."

Ms Arora added that she wanted to do something different and came up with the idea of wearing the sari. She said it wasn't easy the first time.

"When I tried it for the first time, it was difficult and I fell two, three times but with practice and time I aced the flip," she said.

"To be talented is one thing, but everything requires hard work."

The gymnast from Haryana has over 100,000 followers on Instagram.