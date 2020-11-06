First India-born New Zealand minister

New Zealand's first India-born minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan did her schooling in Singapore where her father Raman Radhakrishnan worked as a port engineer from 1972 to 1999.

In 2004 she moved to Massey University in New Zealand to pursue a course in Development Studies.

"Priyanca made her debut in politics when she contested and got elected as the International Students' Officer of the Massey University Students' Association," Mr Radhakrishnan, a civil engineer who hails from North Paravur in Kerala's Ernakulam district, told The Indian Express.

"She decided to stay back in New Zealand and senior leaders of the Labour Party encouraged her to join the party. She is hardworking and has excellent oratory skills. We encouraged and supported her decision to join politics in New Zealand.''

On Monday, Ms Priyanca, 41, was appointed a cabinet minister by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

She will be Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, Minister for Youth, Minister of Community and Voluntary Sector and Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment.

Calling it an "incredibly special day", Ms Priyanca said in a Facebook post: "I'm feeling a lot of things including an overwhelming sense of privilege to become part of our government. Huge thanks to everyone who has taken the time to message/call/text congratulatory messages - thank you all. Humbled to be appointed a minister and I'm looking forward to working with an incredible line-up of ministerial and caucus colleagues this term."

Mr Radhakrishnan, who now lives in Chennai, said "the post of minister was not unexpected".

He added: "We believed that she would get some greater role in the government, and the prime minister had indicated it to her.

"I spoke to her after hearing about her new role. She is thrilled. But I told her not to forget the family even while pursuing a career in politics."

Ms Priyanca shot to prominence and became a household name in Kerala during the Onam festival this year when she went live with Ms Ardern to extend her greetings.

She loves Malayalam songs and admires singer K.J. Yesudas. "I was born into a Malayali family," she told The Week. "I spoke only Malayalam till I went to school.

"Although I grew up in Singapore, I visited India every year to spend my school holidays with my grandparents and extended family in Chennai, visiting Kerala often.

"My maternal great grandfather C.R. Krishna Pillai was a doctor who was the secretary of the Transport Workers' Union. He was involved in left-wing politics and was part of the Aikya Keralam movement that was instrumental in the formation of the state."

On Monday, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted: "It gives us immense happiness to learn that Priyanca Radhakrishnan became the first-ever Indian-origin minister of New Zealand. The Labour Party leader has her roots in Kerala. On behalf of the people of the state, we extend our warmest greetings."

Ms Priyanca, who is married to New Zealander Richardson, an IT professional, visited Kerala in July last year to take part in the rituals related to the death of her mother Usha, who died in February that year.

"When her mother was hospitalised in Chennai, Priyanca (who was born in Chennai) stayed for several days at her bedside," said Mr Radhakrishnan.

"But she had to go for a meeting in London and could not be present when her mother breathed her last.''

Ms Priyanca's elder sister Manavi is settled in Canada and married to a Canadian management professional.

Ms Priyanca has spent her work life advocating on behalf of people whose voices are often unheard - women survivors of domestic violence and migrant workers who have been exploited. She was elected a Member of Parliament belonging to the Labour Party in September 2017. Last year, she was appointed the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister for Ethnic Communities.

Her work in that area has helped her build the base for her new role of Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities. Recently, in a Facebook post, Ms Priyanca shared how she will be celebrating Deepavali with a women's group. "The victory of good over evil is one that resonates across communities," she said.

"It's particularly poignant now, as the world continues to grapple with a surge in Covid-19 cases and further lockdowns. It's definitely worth celebrating the fact that we can gather in large numbers here in NZ."

Ms Priyanca was sworn in as a minister on Monday.

Indo-Asian News Service

