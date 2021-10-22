Four militants, soldier killed in Kashmir

Four militants and a soldier were killed in two separate gun battles in Kashmir on Wednesday as violence in the state continued following a spate of attacks on civilians.

More than 30 people have been killed after a rise in violence in recent weeks, including targeted killings of minority Hindus, Sikhs and migrant workers in the Muslim-dominated valley.

Kashmir's police chief Vijay Kumar said three militants killed were involved in the recent targeted killing of migrant workers, while two soldiers were injured and one died.

Floods kill 46, block roads, sweep away bridges

Floods unleashed by days of unseasonal heavy rain have destroyed crops, blocked roads and washed away bridges in northern India, killing at least 46 people, officials said on Wednesday as they mounted rescue efforts for those stranded.

Aerial images gave glimpses of engorged rivers and partially submerged villages in affected areas in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, which is especially prone to flooding, although other areas have also suffered in this week's downpours.

Man doesn't want PM's photo on Covid vaccine certificate

A court in Kerala is due to hear a petition next week from an unhappy citizen who does not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph on his Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

The man, known as Peter M, wants a new certificate without Mr Modi's photo because he said "it violates my fundamental rights".

Four involved in Singhu border killing surrender to police

Two more men from the Nihang community - Bhagwant Singh and Govind Singh- have surrendered to the Haryana Police in connection with the Singhu border killing case in which 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh, was brutally attacked after he allegedly desecrated a S ikh holy book last Friday.

His body was discovered bound to a police barricade near the Singhu border between Haryana and Delhi.

On Friday, Saravjeet Singh claimed responsibility for the murder and surrendered to the police, who also arrested Narayan Singh from his village in Punjab on Saturday.

CPI(M) leader booked on daughter's complaint

After six months of complaints, the police in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday registered a case against Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader P.S. Jayachandran and his wife on their daughter Anupama S. Chandran's complaint that they "forcefully" took away her child, who is missing.

Ms Anupama, 22, who is also a CPI(M) activist, married the party's youth wing leader Ajith, a Christian. She claimed her parents were not keen on the alliance because they were Hindus. She also alleged that she could not register a complaint against her father as he is one the top leaders of the ruling party.

The case was only registered after the media highlighted it.

Kolkata eateries forced to down shutters early

Restaurants in Kolkata were forced to close before their scheduled hours during the recent Durga Puja celebrations because of a shortage of food and beverages.

"I think every restaurant would have smashed their own record in terms of footfall and revenue in the week gone by," said Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India president Sudesh Poddar, who operates Manthan, Songhai and MS Bar & Lounge in the city.

Restaurateurs, who have been in the business for decades, said they have never witnessed crowds like this.

Rajasthan MLA says 'all kids drink'

A video has gone viral on social media in which Rajasthan Congress legislator Meena Kanwar is seen asking policemen at a police station in Jodhpur to release her relatives because "everyone's children drink".

The police had earlier arrested her relatives, including children, for drunk driving.