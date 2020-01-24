India in 2 mins

Uber sells food-delivery business

Ride-share giant Uber has sold its meal delivery business in India to Zomato, one of its local competitors, as it steps up efforts to achieve profitability.

India is one of Uber's biggest markets for rides, but its UberEats meal delivery service has struggled to keep up with the two largest online food-delivery players Zomato and Swiggy.

Interpol issues notice to locate Nithyananda

Interpol has issued a blue notice to locate controversial spiritual leader Nithyananda who has been on the run after being accused of rape.

Nithyananda fled India last year even though his passport had been cancelled by the foreign ministry a year earlier. He is believed to have travelled to Nepal before leaving for an undisclosed destination.

Supreme Court refuses to strike down citizenship law

The Supreme Court has sought the Central government's response to the petitions filed against the new citizenship legislation after it refused to stay the law that has sparked widespread opposition and protests across the country.

The top court on Wednesday gave the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi four weeks to reply to a batch of 143 pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act passed last month.

First war memorial for animals

A war memorial coming up in Meerut will feature a heroine who lost her life in a counter-insurgency operation in Kashmir in 2016. It will also feature others who acquitted themselves creditably in the Kargil war India fought with Pakistan in 1999.

What makes the memorial unique is that it is devoted to animals, mostly dogs but also horses and mules, who were heroic in the battlefield.

Mangaluru airport bomb suspect surrenders

Depressed engineer Aditya Rao, who allegedly placed a bomb at the Mangaluru airport on Monday, was arrested on Wednesday after he surrendered to the police in Bengaluru.

He was later flown to Mangaluru for custody and interrogation.

"On Friday Rao will be taken to the airport and other places from where he collected the material for making the improvised explosive device (IED). He left the IED in a backpack at an airline counter on Monday," a police officer said.

A bomb squad later detonated the IED in an open field.

World's longest human chain

Braving cold weather, over five crore people joined hands at the call of chief minister Nitish Kumar to form a human chain across Bihar to champion the cause of the environment as part of the "Jal Jeevan Hariyali" campaign on Sunday.

On the occasion, messages about de-addiction, child marriage and dowry were also spread.

Chief Secretary Dipak Kumar said the event covered 18,034km and involved 5.16 crore people.

"This way, Bihar has made history with the longest ever human chain in the world," he said.

15 youths suffer vision loss due to solar eclipse

The vision of 15 Rajasthan youngsters, aged between 10 and 20, has been affected due to watching the Dec 26 solar eclipse with naked eyes.

Dr Kamlesh Khilnani, head of the ophthalmology department at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, said they are receiving treatment but their normal vision is unlikely to be restored.

Sanskrit signages at all railway stations in Uttarakhand

The Railway ministry has decided to replace Urdu with Sanskrit on all signboards at platforms in Uttarakhand.

The signboards will now be written in Hindi, English and Sanskrit.

The Railway Manual says that the names of railway stations should be written in Hindi, English and in the second language of the state.

In 2010, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to make Sanskrit the second official language.