India in 2 minutes

Armies pull out after Himalayan stand-off

Indian and Chinese troops have begun pulling back from large tracts of land along their remote Himalayan boundary, a move aimed at defusing a nine-week stand-off between the neighbours that resulted in the loss of lives on both sides.

The troops are falling back at several places in Ladakh, including Pangong Tso - a glacial lake in the Tibetan plateau - and a region claimed by both the countries.

Suspect in gold smuggling case linked to political leaders

The seizure of 30kg of gold from a diplomatic consignment at the Trivandrum International Airport has snowballed into a major political controversy in Kerala as the prime suspect in the smuggling racket, Ms Swapna Suresh, is reportedly close to members of the ruling Left Democratic Front government.

The high-profile consultant with the state IT department is on the run after her name emerged in the investigation, which linked her to top smugglers operating from the United Arab Emirates.

South Korean CEO and 11 others arrested for gas leak deaths

The South Korean head of an LG Chem factory in India has been charged with manslaughter over a toxic gas leak that killed 15 people.

The May 7 pre-dawn accident at the chemical plant run by LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, Telangana, also left hundreds hospitalised.

Chief executive Sunkey Jeong and director D.S. Kim - both South Koreans - and 10 local employees were arrested on Tuesday after a probe said the company was to blame for the disaster.

Death toll rises to 13 in boiler blast

The death toll in the boiler blast at Neyveli Lignite Corporation India's plant in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, on July 1 has risen to 13. Initially, six workers died and 17 suffered burns.

It was the second deadly accident at the plant in two months. A probe has been launched.

CBI registers two cases in custodial deaths incident

The Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday took over the investigation into the custodial deaths of a father and son in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and registered two first information reports.

The state police's crime branch has arrested five policemen in connection with the alleged torture of Mr P. Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks at Sathankulam police station.

Snake bites kill 1.2 million people

An estimated 1.2 million people have died from snake bites in India in the past 20 years, a new study has found.

Nearly half of the victims were between 30 and 69 years old and a quarter of them were children, said the study, conducted by Indian and international experts and published in the open access journal eLife.

Filmmaker slammed for disrespecting Odisha

A day after he received flak from the people of Odisha, Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma not only got the spelling of the state right, but also became more respectful in his reference to the state.

RGV thought he was doing the state a favour while praising Odisha-born newcomer Apsara Rani, who will be seen in his upcoming project Thriller.

In a series of tweets, he claimed that he had never thought of "Orissa" as a talent hub for the film industry and not even heard about "Orissa" since the 1999 Super Cyclone.

Nagaland bans dog meat

In a major step towards ending dog slaughter, Nagaland has banned importing, trading, and selling dog meat for human consumption.

The move follows a public appeal by Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi, who pressed the state government to halt the brutal trade after seeing shocking images of dogs tied up and stuffed into sacks awaiting slaughter at a wet market.

Gangster Dubey arrested

Uttar Pradesh's most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen last week in Kanpur district, was arrested at a temple in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday after a week-long chase involving police across three states.

He was caught in Ujjain around the same time two of his aides were killed in separate encounters in UP.