India in 2 minutes

Bollywood producers file lawsuit against TV channels

Bollywood's top producers have filed a lawsuit against two television news channels for depicting the film industry as a den of drugs and crime following the death of young movie star Sushant Singh Rajput.

The suit, filed in the Delhi High Court against Republic TV and its founder Arnab Goswami and Times Now, has more than 30 Bollywood production houses, including those belonging to top Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, and four industry bodies as plaintiffs.

Heavy rains kill 12 people in Hyderabad

Heavy rains have killed at least 12 people and caused widespread flooding in Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and start-ups.

A wall collapsed on Wednesday killing nine people in the capital of Telangana, while the other three were killed in separate incidents.

Torrential rain also battered the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

Iconic double-decker buses back on Kolkata's streets

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday flagged off two double-decker buses which will do the rounds of Kolkata's heritage and cultural trails. They will later be used to boost the city's tourism imdustry.

Introduced in the 1920s, the buses began to be phased out by the former Left Front government in the early 1990s.

In 2005, the last bus went off the city's roads. In 2011, after coming to power, Ms Banerjee directed the transport department to bring back the iconic buses.

Kashmir politician freed after 14 months

The Central government has freed a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Ms Mehbooba Mufti was detained 14 months ago with thousands of others when New Delhi imposed direct rule on the region with a huge security clampdown.

The former chief minister was released on Tuesday after remaining in custody since August last year when the Central government imposed emergency laws, snapped all communications and sent thousands of extra troops into the state.

US apparel watchdog probes Jockey's Indian partner

A top apparel industry watchdog has launched an investigation into underwear maker Jockey International's Indian partner Page Industries following allegations of human rights abuses at one of its factories.

The investigation by United States-based Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) comes after Norway's US$1 trillion sovereign wealth fund dropped Page from its investment portfolio due to concerns of human rights violations at Unit-III - one of Page's Jockey manufacturing sites in Bengaluru.

10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from NRC list in Assam

Authorities updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam are set to delete around 10,000 names of "ineligible persons" from the final list, which was published on Aug 31 last year.

This follows the state government's demand to re-verify 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the names on the list to get a "correct" register.

The NRC, published in August last year under the supervision of the Supreme Court, excluded 1.9 million applicants out of 33 million.

Activists oppose plans to make Goa a coal transport hub

Activists and politicians in Goa, known globally for its pristine coastline and dense forests, are opposing a plan by the Central government to turn the state into a coal transportation hub.

Locals and activists have been protesting against three infrastructure projects - the expansion of a highway, railway and a power transmission network, according to local media reports - saying they cut through ecologically sensitive areas.

Mumbai Metro to restart passenger operations from Oct 19

The Maharashtra government has announced that metro rail services in the state can now resume in a graded manner as part of its "Mission Begin Again".

The Mumbai Metro said it will resume operations from Oct 19.

Government and private libraries were also allowed to reopen from yesterday in line with strict Covid-19 protocols.

Bengaluru hospital hires bouncers to avoid Covid-19 flare-ups

Heated arguments over beds between families of Covid-19 patients and staff have a become a common occurrence in several private hospitals in Bengaluru.

In an effort to protect their employees and infrastructure, most of them have beefed up security.

Prakriya Hospitals, located in Nagasandra, Tumakuru Road, has even hired bouncers, reported the Times of India.

Railways to run 22 festival trains touching Karnataka

The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate 22 special trains to and from Karnataka from Oct 23 to 27 to ferry passengers for Dasara, Deepavali and Chhath puja festivals.

"The 22 special trains are part of 392 to be run across the country from October 20 to December 3 for Dasara, Deepavali and Chhath Puja festivals to enable people to travel to their native place or where they want to celebrate with families and friends," an SWR official told IANS.

Old man stuffed into freezer box by family rescued

A 74-year-old man, who was tied up and placed in a freezer box by his family members in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, was rescued in a half-conscious state on Wednesday. Police said Mr Balasubramaniakumar's younger brother Saravanan, 70, had hired the freezer and forced him into it as he was critically ill.

The brother had expected the old man to die in the freezer.

But when staff from the hirer arrived to collect the freezer, they found Mr Balasubramaniakumar alive and informed the police.

Madras High Court warns Rajinikanth for wasting its time

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday faced embarrassment with the Madras High Court warning him he would have to pay for wasting its time.

The actor had gone to court over the Rs.6.5 lakh (about $12,000) property tax notice issued for the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam owned by him.

But the court said he should have taken up the matter with the Greater Chennai Corporation which issued the notice.