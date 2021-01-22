India in 2 minutes

Police bust baby-trafficking ring in Mumbai

Police in Mumbai have charged nine alleged members of a baby-trafficking ring - among them a nurse at a maternity hospital and agents who operated in the impoverished slums of India's financial capital.

In the second such case in the city in five years, the nine are accused of having bought and sold at least seven babies over a six-year period.

The mothers of three infants and a man who had bought a baby were also arrested in a four-day police operation.

Opposition parties demand probe over TV anchor's comments Opposition parties called on Monday for an investigation into chat messages from top TV anchor Arnab Goswami that they said showed he had prior knowledge of India's air strikes against Pakistan in 2019.

Mr Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV network, told the head of a TV ratings agency that India would launch a "bigger than a normal strike" - three days before combat jets struck alleged militant targets in Pakistan.

The raid brought the two nations to the brink of war.

1 5 labourers crushed to death near Surat

Fifteen people were killed when a truck ploughed into a group of migrant workers sleeping on a roadside on Tuesday near the Gujarat city of Surat, a textiles hub that draws labourers from across India.

Local officials said a baby girl, six men and eight women died when the truck swerved off the road after colliding with a tractor.

Six others were hurt in the accident, which highlighted the precarious living conditions of millions of migrant workers.

Govt tells WhatsApp to withdraw changes to privacy policy

India's technology ministry has asked WhatsApp to withdraw changes to its privacy policy which the messaging platform announced earlier this month, saying the new terms take away choice from Indian users.

WhatsApp said in a statement that it is working to address misinformation and is ready to answer questions."We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook," it said.

Farmer in UP asked to show proof he is alive

Farmer Bhola Singh, who has been declared dead in government records, can often be seen sitting outside the district collectorate in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, with a sign that reads: "Sir, I am alive. Sir, I am a human being, not a ghost."

The 65-year-old claims that his brother, in connivance with revenue officials, got him declared dead so the brother could usurp the family land in Amoi village.

The Mirzapur district administration has now told him to take a DNA test. The officer investigating the case said the test is necessary because the people of Amoi do not recognise him.

Central government offers to suspend farm reforms

The Central government on Wednesday offered to suspend implementation of three new farm laws that have triggered the biggest farmers' protests in years.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government was open to suspending the laws for up to 18 months, during which time representatives of the government and farmers should work to "provide solutions" for the industry.

The next round of talks is due today and farm leader Dharmendra Malik said the unions will let the government know if they would accept the offer and call off the protests.

India's largest hockey stadium to be built within a year

A world-class hockey stadium will be developed in Odisha's Rourkela within a year, the state's Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said on Tuesday.

The stadium, billed as India's largest, is to be built at the Biju Patnaik University of Technology with a seating capacity of 20,000.

It will be the second venue for the men's hockey World Cup in 2023 which India is hosting.

Bhubaneswar and Rourkela will be the venues for the tournament.

New Delhi zoo stops feeding chickens to birds

The National Zoological Park in New Delhi has stopped feeding chickens to birds, such as hawks, eagles and owls, following the bird flu outbreak in more than 10 states.

Serological tests of a brown fish owl, which died at the zoo, confirmed that the bird was infected with the H5N8 virus, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Birds in captivity at the zoo have been isolated.