India in 2 minutes: Deputy CM: Many Covid patients died of oxygen shortage in Delhi

Deputy CM: Many Covid patients died of oxygen shortage in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday countered the Central government's claim that no one died in India due to oxygen shortage during the second Covid-19 wave.

"I was handling the Covid management of Delhi and especially oxygen management in government hospitals," he said.

"There were floods of complaints from hospitals, patients' families and media persons regarding oxygen shortage. The BJP-led Central government has made a false statement in Parliament."

Probe against billionaire Adani's companies

Shares of companies controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani fell for a second day on Tuesday, after India's junior finance minister told Parliament that some of them are being probed by the country's markets regulator over compliance with local securities rules.

Besides the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is also "investigating certain entities" belonging to the Adani Group for compliance to another set of local laws, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in parliament on Monday.

Supreme Court orders release of activist

India's top court on Monday ordered the release of an activist arrested on sedition charges two months ago for a Facebook post that said cow dung does not cure Covid-19.

Mr Erendro Leichombam, 40, made the comments in May after the death of a Manipur politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed in Jammu and Kashmir

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander who deserted the ranks of the Jammu and Kashmir Police four years ago was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram was involved in the killing of four cops in 2018 in south Kashmir's Zanipora village, the police said.

UP boy thrashed, stripped for stealing vegetables

More than a dozen people have been booked and two arrested for stripping and beating a boy in a market in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh after he allegedly stole vegetables last Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Outer) Ashtbhuja P. Singh said: "We are interrogating several people to ascertain their role in the incident. We are also identifying people on the basis of the video footage of the incident."

The video, which went viral, shows the boy being stripped, tied and beaten.

Man hacked to death inside Bengaluru bank

A man with a criminal record was on Monday hacked to death inside a bank in Bengaluru by a gang of seven masked men.

According to the police, the man, identified as Joseph aka Babli, 42, was a resident of Adugodi in Bengaluru. The incident happened when he was at the Koramangala 8th block bank with his wife and eight-year-old daughter.

Lawyer attacked with swords on Mumbai road

Mumbai lawyer Satyadev Joshi was attacked by over a dozen men with swords, iron rods and knives on a road in public view on Monday.

He had gone with his associate Ankit Tandon to survey land for a client in Dahisar. The MHB Colony Police arrested four persons and booked another seven for the act.

Kerala Police begin probe into Trissur Bank loan fraud case

The Kerala police has begun a probe into an alleged loan fraud of over Rs100 crore ($18.3 million) at the Thrissur Karuvannur Cooperative Bank after local officials conducted an inspection.

Cooperative inspectors found that loans were given on property documents that were not sanctioned.

Sidhu appointed Punjab Congress president

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party's new president in Punjab along with four working presidents - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhvinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

Mr Sidhu's name was opposed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Retired cop booked 46 years after ditching wife

Nearly 46 years after a police sub-inspector, now retired, deserted a woman after seven months of marriage, the police in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, have registered a first information report against him.

Mr Vijayabalan was booked under Sections 294(b) (abusing), 494 (marrying once more when the wife is alive) and 509 (insult to the modesty of ladies). The police have launched a hunt for him.

Delhi cop has narrow escape

A policeman driving through Delhi's Dwarka area had a narrow ecape on Monday when his car fell into a sinkhole in the middle of a road.

Constable Ashwani managed to escape unhurt and the car was later pulled out with the help of a crane.

At least 23 killed in landslide, wall collapse in Mumbai monsoon rains

At least 23 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, authorities said on Sunday.

Rainwater also inundated a water purification complex, disrupting supply "in most of the parts of Mumbai", a megacity of 20 million people.

Telangana minister to rescue farmer who lost Rs2 lakh to rats

Telangana Minister for Tribal, Women and Child welfare Satyavathi Rathod has agreed to help a farmer after the Rs2 lakh ($3,667) in cash saved by him for his abdominal surgery was eaten by rats.

The minister on Sunday assured farmer Redya Naik that she will arrange his surgery in whichever hospital he preferred and also render financial assistance to him.

TN police intensify graft probe against ex-minister Velumani

The Crime Branch special team of Tamil Nadu police has intensified investigation into the corruption charges against former minister and AIADMK leader S.P. Velumani, after the Madras High Court gave the government eight weeks to complete the probe and file a report.

The anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam had complained against the minister awarding contracts of Chennai and Coimbatore corporations.