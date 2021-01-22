Jokes galore as Gujarat renames dragon fruit

The Gujarat government's decision to rename the dragon fruit because of the original name's "association with China" has set off a storm of jokes and memes.

The state's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday that the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus and so henceforth it would be called Kamalam, the Sanskrit word for the lotus flower, reported ANI.

"The name of dragon fruit is associated with China and we have changed it," he added.

The lotus is sacred to Hindus and is India's national flower. It is also the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which Gujarat and India, and the name of its office in Ahmedabad.

Though the tropical dragon fruit is native to Central America and is largely imported from South America, many in India associate it with China because of its name.

India and China are often described as the elephant and the dragon respectively and relations between the neighbours have been especially frosty since their armies clashed in the Himalayas last year. Relations have nosedived in recent months with troops from both sides locked in a tense stand-off along their long Himalayan frontier.

Mr Rupani did not elaborate further on the need to rename the dragon fruit. But what he said was all the inspiration the Internet needed.

"Military historians worldwide should take note of India's genuinely innovative response to Chinese land encroachment: Officially renaming a Thai fruit," tweeted Mr Samit Basu. "Don't mess with us, is the strong message. We can rename any number of things."

Many Indians were quick to poke fun at what they saw as a tame, and even pointless, move, reported the BBC. "This fruit's origin is in Mexico, not China, how very thoughtful and intelligent. These BJP wallahs are just amazing," tweeted Ms Sonia Sarkar.

Many also ridiculed the BJP leaders' penchant for renaming things, from cities to roads.

Of course, no list of memes is complete without Game of Thrones, so there were plenty of references to Khaleesi and her dragons.

"Throwback to Game of Thrones when Daenerys bought a big Kamalam," tweeted Mr Amil Bhatnagar.

One Twitter user seemed relieved that she could still eat the fruit, given that the Indian government had banned several Chinese apps since June, citing security and privacy concerns. "Thank god they just changed the name. I was expecting a new trend of #boycottdragonfruit #dragonfruit #Kamalam," tweeted Samridhi Sood.

The dragon fruit derives its name from its leathery skin and spiky exterior. India mostly imports it from South America, although now it is also grown in several states, like Bihar.

In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat last July, Prime Minister Modi mentioned dragon fruit farming in the Kutch region of Gujarat. He praised the farmers for growing the fruit so that India can be self-reliant.

A large number of farmers in Bhuj, Gandhidham and Mandvi areas cultivate dragon fruit, which is high in vitamins and minerals.

Indo-Asian News Service