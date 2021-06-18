Man with 38 wives dies

Mr Ziona Chana, who headed one of the world's largest families with 38 wives, 89 children and 33 grandchildren, died in Aizawl, the capital of India's Mizoram state, on Sunday. He was 76.

A district administration officer said that Mr Chana was unwell since June 7. He had diabetes, hypertension and other old-age related problems and was rushed to the Trinity Hospital in Aizawl where his condition deteriorated.

"With heavy heart, Mizoram bids farewell to Mr Ziona," tweeted Mizoram's Chief Minister Zoramthanga. "Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam became major tourist attractions because of his family. Rest in peace, Sir!"

Born on July 21, 1945, Mr Chana was the head of a Christian sect - Chana Pawl - that has around 2,000 followers. They all live around Chana's house in Baktawng Tlangnuam, about 55km from Aizawl. The sect, which allows polygamy for men, was founded by Mr Chana's grandfather in 1942.

Mr Chana once famously said: "To expand my sect, I am willing to go even to the US to marry."

During a press interview, one of his sons explained that Mr Chana, whose grandfather also had many wives, married the poor women from the village so he could look after them.

He met his oldest wife, who is three years older, when he was 17.

His entire family, who number about 1,000, live in a four-storey house called Chhuan Thar Run (New Generation Home).

It has more than 100 rooms and a guesthouse. The compound also has a school and playground.

Mr Chana's sons, wives and children live in different rooms in the same building. But they share a common kitchen. His wives share a dormitory near his bedroom.

Local officials said the family's affairs are well organised, with almost military discipline. The oldest wife, Zathiangi, supervises the household chores, such as cleaning, washing and preparing meals.

Typically, the family consumes 30 chickens, 60kg of potatoes and 100kg of rice a day.

Mr Chana's funeral was delayed as his family members believed that the patriarch was alive as his body was still warm.

However, late on Monday, they finally accepted his death.

The funeral took place at Baktawng village on Wednesday.

