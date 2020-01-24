Mini Gujarat in New Delhi

Tourists from all over the world regularly flock to Red Fort, India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament building, Chandni Chowk and Qutub Minar in New Delhi. Now, apart from these historical sites, they also seek the route to Garvi Gujarat Bhavan.

The building, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year, has quickly become a popular destination. Spread over more than 7,000 square metres and costing Rs131 crore, it is located on Akbar Road, along which the Congress party has its headquarters.

"Garvi Gujarat has carved out a distinct identity for itself among the multi-storied buildings of Delhi within four months," said Mr Nilesh Shukla, a Gujarat government officer. "Even on a Sunday it receives visitors. You get a glimpse of Gujarati food, art, tradition and culture here. Even politicians and actors come in large numbers."

According to Mr Shukla, this building is a unique example of Gujarat's art and culture. Lippan, Kutch and Warli paintings are showcased here.

The kalpa tree in the six-storey building is a big draw. The Rathwa community from Chhota Udaipur, a tehsil in Gujarat, worship this tree as a deity.

"The handicraft of women from Kutch district are placed on the walls," said Mr Shukla, who was closely associated with the construction of the building. "The use of Lippan clay art further enhances the beauty of the building."

Garvi Gujarat is the first eco-friendly state bhavan in the national capital. It has provisions for rain-water harvesting, called Vavadi or stepwells in Gujarat. This is a centuries-old system which is considered as the best technique to use ground-water resources.

Rani ki Vav, a stepwell situated in the town of Patan in Gujarat, has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2014.

Garvi Gujarat also has facilities for solar power generation and a chilling plant as well as a green wall. Foodies can experience the taste of Gujarat there. A restaurant serving traditional Gujarati cuisine at a nominal cost in a spectacular ambience attracts Delhiites in big numbers every day.

There is also a souvenir shop selling handloom and handicraft items from the state.

Gujarat's resident commissioner Aarti Kanwar said: "Garvi Gujarat and the building of the second Gujarat Bhavan was the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel. It is like a mini Gujarat in New Delhi."

