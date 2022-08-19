Missing soldier's body found after 38 years

The body of an Indian soldier who went missing in the Himalayas 38 years ago has been found.

Chandrashekhar Harbola and 19 colleagues were caught in an avalanche during a patrol in the Siachen glacier on the India-Pakistan border in 1984.

Fifteen bodies were recovered later but five remained missing.

The army unit that spotted Harbola's body also found another one but it was yet to be identified, Press Trust of India reported.

Harbola's family, who live in Haldwani district in Uttarakhand, said the discovery gave them closure.

Four employees dismissed in Kashmir for anti-national activities

Four government employees in Kashmir were sacked on Saturday for their involvement in activities "prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state".

One of those dismissed is the son of the leader of a militant group. The others were two professors at Kashmir University and a woman working on rural development.

Seven security personnel killed after bus falls in Kashmir gorge

A bus carrying personnel from the Indo Tibetan Border Police rolled off a mountainous road and fell into a gorge in Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least seven officers.

A police officer told Reuters that 35 men survived the crash but some were badly injured. They were flown to an army hospital in Srinagar and are undergoing treatment.

Indian smuggler arrested at Bangkok airport with fox, pythons

An Indian man was arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday night while attempting to smuggle out a menagerie of live creatures.

Abilash Annaduri, 21, was found with 17 live creatures of six species, Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said.

The haul included a white desert fox, a raccoon, two iguanas, a pair of white pythons, three monitor lizards and eight marmoset monkeys.

All the animals were found in plastic baskets, hidden underneath snacks and packed in luggage, as he passed through X-ray machines at the airport en route to Chennai.

Female teacher burnt alive dies in Jaipur hospital

A female teacher, who was burnt alive on Aug 10 at a village near Jaipur, succumbed to her injuries at the SMS Hospital on Tuesday night.

IANS reported that Ms Anita Regar, 32, was going to the Veena Memorial School at Raisar village, about 80km from Jaipur, with her six-year-old son when some people set her on fire after pouring petrol on her.

She had reportedly lent Rs2.5 lakh ($4,352) to the accused.

When she demanded the money back, they started abusing her and even beat her up.

India backtracks on support for Rohingya refugees

India's home ministry said on Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in New Delhi would be held at a detention centre and then deported, contradicting Central Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri's statement hours earlier promising them flats and security.

The Indian government has previously tried to repatriate members of the Rohingya, who are a minority community in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Haryana CM says 2,400-bed hospital largest in region

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that a 2,400-bed state-of-the-art healthcare institution, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Faridabad on Aug 24, will be the largest in the region.

"This hospital will prove to be a milestone in the country's best health services in the times to come," said the chief minister, who met Hindu spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamay and expressed gratitude for setting up the facility on behalf of the people of the state.

Man stabbed to death by wife's lover a day after wedding

A day after getting married on Aug 15, Mr Kamlesh Chavda was stabbed to death by his wife's paramour, police in Rajkot, Gujarat, said on Wednesday.

The police have registered a murder case against the attacker Yashwant Makwana, who is on the run.

Jaishankar's narration of US restaurant incident goes viral

A video of India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar sharing an incident at a restaurant in the United States has gone viral.

In it, he talks about his visit to the US last year, when travel was just reopening amid Covid restrictions. He says he went to a restaurant with his son, who lives in the US.

"They wanted to see our Covid vaccine certificate," said the foreign minister.

"I showed them my phone and my son, from his wallet, produced a paper, which was folded, and said it was his certificate."

Mr Jaishankar continued: "I looked at the folded paper and said to myself, 'So this is where they are.'"

India uses the platform Co-Win to store vaccination records on mobile.

Cricketer Kohli opens up about mental health struggle

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who took his team to unprecedented heights, says he has struggled with his mental health throughout his career.

The 33-year-old ex-captain old The Indian Express: "I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to.

"It is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart."

Kohli said it was important for athletes to rest and recover from the pressures of sport and reconnect with their "core self".

Eight YouTube channels, one Facebook account blocked

The Indian government has got YouTube to block access to eight channels - seven Indian and one run from Pakistan - over "fake, anti-India content", taking the number to 102 since December last year.

A Facebook account has also been blocked in this latest action, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a release on Thursday.

The eight YouTube channels - with nearly 860,000 subscribers and over 114 crore views - "spread hatred among religious communities in India... false claims", said the ministry.

"They use fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels."