Outrage over father and son custodial deaths

People in Sathankulam gather as the coffins of (above, right) Mr J. Jayaraj and his son Bennicks Immanuel are brought home. PHOTO: AFP

People in Sathankulam gather as the coffins of (above, right) Mr J. Jayaraj and his son Bennicks Immanuel are brought home. PHOTO: AFP

The deaths of a father and son from alleged torture by policemen have sparked outrage across India, with many drawing parallels with the killing of Mr George Floyd in the United States.

Their case has thrown a new spotlight on police brutality just weeks after the killing of Mr Floyd, an African American man, by a white police officer in the US led to worldwide protests.

Mr J. Jayaraj, 58, and Mr Bennicks Immanuel, aka Fenix, 31, were arrested in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district, on June 19 and accused of keeping their store open past permitted hours in Tamil Nadu, which has reimposed a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They were remanded to judicial custody and lodged at the Kovilpatti jail on June 21. Mr Jayaraj died on June 22 night and Mr Benicks on June 23 morning in hospital. The family alleged in written complaints that they were severely abused by policemen and had suffered rectal bleeding.

The Indian Express reported that a preliminary police probe found the two were stripped and tortured.

The magistrate appointed by the Madras High Court to probe the incident wrote to the court saying officers at the police station had destroyed evidence, did not cooperate in the investigation and had tried to intimidate the judicial team.

The magistrate's note to the High Court confirmed the torture allegations, saying witnesses had testified that "both father and son were beaten by lathis throughout the night, till early hours".

Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghuganesh, who were allegedly involved in the torture of the father and son, were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Tamil Nadu Police's Crime Investigation Department on Wednesday.

According to news reports, special Crime Branch teams are also hunting for the other six accused policemen.

The state's Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said on Sunday that the case would be transferred to the federal Central Bureau of Investigation pending the approval of the Madras High Court. The state government announced a compensation of Rs20 lakh ($370,000) for the family, while the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam pledged Rs 25 lakh.

The deaths in the small town of Sathankulam triggered a protest last week and shopkeepers across Tamil Nadu staged a strike on Wednesday.

"Reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry... the guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished," tweeted Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

Tamil film star Rajinikanth said: "The manner in which a few police officials behaved with the magistrate is very shocking. All the officials connected with the incident should be severely punished. They should not be spared."

State politician, social activist and lawyer Jignesh Mevani wrote that the "George Floyds of India are far too many". "Will Indians march on streets in thousands like in America?" he tweeted.

Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan also sought justice for the bereaved family.

The Tamil Nadu Senior Advocates' Forum passed a resolution demanding action against the guilty.

"The magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody, the duty doctor who issued the fitness certificate as well as the jailor have all failed in their duties and contributed to the tragedy," the resolution said.

"We strongly condemn the incident which demonstrates lack of respect for the rule of law... We call for justice to be done by swift, meaningful steps in accordance with law."

Several reports by human rights groups in India have detailed cases of alleged torture of suspects in custody, with deaths often blamed by police on suicide or natural causes.

According to the National Human Rights Commission, 3,146 people died in police and judicial custody in 2017-18.

"Custodial violence and torture is so rampant in India that it has become almost routine," it said in a report. "It represents the worst form of excesses by public servants entrusted with the duty of law enforcement."

Convictions in such cases are extremely rare, according to activists.

Reuters