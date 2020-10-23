Paper Covid-19 test could be game changer

A researcher holds a sheet with paper strip samples for Covid-19 tests developed by the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi. PHOTO: AFP

A fast and cheap paper-based Covid-19 test will soon be available across India, with scientists hopeful it will help turn the tide on the pandemic in one of the world's worst-hit nations.

India has recorded more than 7.65 million infections, second only to the United States, and the outbreak has spread from densely packed megacities like Mumbai to rural communities with limited medical services.

The locally developed Feluda, named after a detective in a famous Indian series of novels and short stories, resembles a home pregnancy paper-strip test and delivers results within an hour.

Researchers are optimistic that its low cost and ease of use can help stem the pathogen's spread in poor and remote areas.

"This test doesn't require any sophisticated equipment or highly trained manpower," said co-creator Souvik Maiti, a scientist at New Delhi's CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB).

"There are lots of remote parts of India where you do not have any sophisticated laboratories... (The test) will be much easier to deploy; it will have much more penetration."

The test, which provides results in less than an hour, is based on a technology called CRISPR-Cas, which can detect genes specific to the coronavirus.

"It will be cheaper, much faster and easier," said Dr Maiti.

He said the test required only a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) machine, which is commonly found in labs and colleges.

Battery-operated versions of the machine mean it's highly portable.

"No (other) special equipment is required," he said. "That's the beauty of this test.

"To perform the test, you need a simple machine with low-trained manpower. You don't need a lab technician. You can deploy this in low-resource areas like Ladakh and other remote parts of the country."

India currently diagnoses Covid-19 with either RT-PCR tests, which are highly accurate but require advanced lab machinery, or antigen tests, which can give results in just a few minutes at a limited cost but with significantly lower accuracy.

Feluda, like other inexpensive paper-based tests being developed in other countries, claims to combine the accuracy of the PCR test with the accessibility of the antigen kits.

It uses the gene-editing technique CRISPR-Cas9, which recently earned its inventors Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Feluda has been granted government regulatory approval and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said last week it could be rolled out in the next few weeks by Indian conglomerate Tata Group.

If made available within that timeframe, India will be one of the first countries in the world to begin mass use of such a test.

The price has not been released, but local media said it could cost around Rs 500 ($9.30) - around a fifth of what a PCR test costs in New Delhi.

The current prototype requires a PCR machine for processing, but scientists are working on a saliva or self-swabbing version that can be used at home, co-founder and IGIB scientist Debojyoti Chakraborty said.

The paper strip test has so far shown an accuracy rate close to the RT-PCR test.

During trials, tests of over 2,000 patients showed 96 per cent sensitivity and 98 per cent specificity.

Experts said the paper test could be a game changer.

"If they have said it is more accurate than the antigen test and is quicker and cheaper, it would be beneficial," said epidemiologist Jayaprakash Muliyil.

"This one may be able to replace the antigen testing."

The Feluda test has already ignited international interest with inquiries about the test and its availability coming in from countries around the world.

"India's scientific institutions are responding to the pandemic with innovation on the fast track. Feluda is a product that testifies to their strength," said Professor K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India.

"The innovation must, however, prove its mettle in the field. We wait eagerly for the evidence of how this promising batsman performs on the field after stepping out of the dressing room.

"If it performs nearly as well in field settings, it can be a game changer for early case detection."

AFP