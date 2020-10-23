Riding to flood relief on horseback

The inundated colonies in flood-hit Hyderabad are witnessing a novel rescue and relief operation as horse riders have stepped forward to comfort marooned people.

Going door to door in Nadeem Colony and other inundated areas, the equestrians from the Hyderabad Horse Riding School (HHRS) are providing food, milk, medicines and other essentials.

Heavy rains and floods since Oct 13 have claimed at least 50 lives in and around Hyderabad and inundated hundreds of colonies in the city.

A group of 20 trained horse riders wearing HHRS uniform ride daily through the flooded lanes of Nadeem Colony, Neerja Colony, Balreddy Nagar and Virasat Nagar to help the victims of one of the worst floods the South Indian city has seen.

HHRS president and chief trainer Mohammed Abdul Wahab usually leads the group, which is divided into different teams.

The school has 40 horses, the oldest 10-year-old Rani and the youngest a four-year-old mare called Kajol.

Mr Wahab told IANS that, while the school is engaged in various social service activities, this is the first time it is using horses for rescue and relief work.

As the heavy rains and flash floods left many areas under water, carrying out relief work is not easy.

"Horses are natural swimmers, history shows they have helped warriors win wars by swimming across rivers," said Mr Wahab, who planned the entire operation, assigning tasks to different teams of riders.

"Horses move in the water like they are trotting. They are also well-trained and tamed and taken care of properly after the rescue operation by the team."

He added that no horse has fallen sick despite being in the water for long hours.

Mr Wahab, who comes from a family of equestrians, said that the scenes on social media of areas inundated and people stuck in their houses saddened him and his team and that is why they decided to volunteer for the rescue operation.

"Serving humanity is the biggest service," he said. "When you have everything at your disposal, you should go out and help those in distress.

"It gives an immense satisfaction that we are of some help to people.

"The havoc caused by the flood waters is shocking. People have lost everything."

He and his team carry essential items and go door to door providing relief to the affected.

"They need utensils and clothes because everything got washed away. Mud has piled up in every house," he said.

