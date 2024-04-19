Police thank outgoing PM Lee

Police officers have always felt the support from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his tenure, Deputy Commissioner of Police How Kwang Hwee said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an event at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess to honour PM Lee, who will mark the end of his 20-year tenure on May 15 when he hands over the reins to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Making his first public appearance since the handover announcement on April 15, PM Lee received the Temasek Sword – the highest honour bestowed by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) – from Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck.

There were more than 100 guests at the event, including Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam, who told reporters that the event had been planned before the April 15 announcement.

In a citation, DC How said PM Lee has given his unstinting support to the SPF throughout his premiership.

“(PM Lee) never wavered in the conviction that a safe and secure Singapore, where rule of law prevails, is the prerequisite of social and economic progress,” he added.

“The men and women in blue always knew that PM Lee had their backs in their fight against crime and to keep law and order in Singapore.”

Mr Shanmugam said that PM Lee has been a tremendous supporter of the police and of the Home Team, and that he has always been very clear on the importance of making sure that people live in a safe and good environment.

He also said PM Lee has a “once in a generation mind”, and that Singapore has “been incredibly lucky” to have had him as a prime minister.

Mr Shanmugam added: “(PM Lee) is probably our most popular politician because Singaporeans know that this man is not in politics because he likes power or is looking to be rewarded.

“He is in politics out of a deep sense of obligation to Singaporeans.”

