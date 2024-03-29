Pulling the strings to yo-yo glory

In a world where most 13-year-old boys are kicking footballs or shooting hoops, Karthik Devaraj (right) found joy and gratification in the simple grace of a yo-yo.

He was enamoured by its spinning arcs and the endless number of ways he could manoeuvre the toy.

“I enjoyed it because I could go up to five hours a day playing the yo-yo. I had no interest in sports – I just wanted to come back home after school and play the yo-yo,” Karthik, now 23, told tabla!

“The art of yo-yo does not just involve manipulating strings; it requires choreography, music, momentum and sync.”

He got so skilled with the string device that he competed in the Asia-Pacific Yo-Yo Championships just four months after he picked up the hobby.

While he did not clinch top spot at the tournament, the experience heightened his passion.

“I was more excited about being up on stage than winning. It was a great opportunity to meet and mingle with the champions from Japan, Korea and other Asian countries,” he said.

Determined to perfect his craft, Karthik immersed himself in practice and competition, setting his sights on becoming the yo-yo champion of Singapore.

His dedication paid off when he won the junior bracket at the Singapore Yo-Yo Championships in 2015, earning recognition within the local scene.

“At these tournaments, competitors are judged across eight categories, including string control, trick diversity, execution and choreography,” Karthik explained. “You’re given a performance time of three minutes each.”

Karthik’s ambitions didn’t stop there. He dreamt of competing on the international stage, and over the next two years, honed his skills – practising up to four hours a day – and placed consistently in the top three in various competitions, including the 2018 Asia-Pacific Yo-Yo Championships, where he was the sole Singaporean to make the final round.

Today, Karthik shares his love for the yo-yo with the younger generation, volunteering at workshops organised by the Yo-Yo Association of Singapore.

“I do think yo-yo should be considered an official sport (in Singapore). Competitors spend days constructing routines just to represent and put the country on the big stage,” Karthik said.

“The construction of a routine is not so simple, and it really challenges you to come out of your comfort zone.

“If everyone can watch and see how beautiful a yo-yo routine can be and appreciate the art, I think it will some day be considered an official sport.”

“It is definitely a mental game,” Karthik added. “Believe in your passion, even if it’s a niche, and keep going.”