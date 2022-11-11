Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Have faith in your abilities. Business people will benefit greatly. Avoid arguing with seniors.

Taurus

Commuting to work will add to your stress. Look for new possibilities in a neighbouring country. Investments will provide good income.

Gemini

Financial situation will improve and you will be able to pay off bills. Refrain from lending money. Good time for love matters.

Cancer

Avoid negative thoughts. Engage in leisure activity before returning to work. Throat issues may cause discomfort.

Leo

Periods of impatience might make you angry. On the work front, you'll hear some excellent news. You and your partner will have valuable time together.

Virgo

You will quickly double your earnings if you use the right ideas and strategies. Your father will help you prosper. Work steadily towards your goals.

Libra

Your financial condition will start to improve. You might face some issues with seniors at work. A new relationship will develop for those trying to get married.

Scorpio

There will be an overwhelming amount of work. Avoid arguing with colleagues. Invest in a real estate venture.

Sagittarius

Finish the tasks you have on hold. You will benefit financially. Manage stress at work.

Capricorn

Use your leisure time to discover your potential. A business trip might happen. Keep peace in the family with your persuasive approach.

Aquarius

Don't lose patience or rush into decisions. There won't be a shortage of luxuries. A new source of income might appear.

Pisces

Work within your capabilities. You might get a new job offer. Refrain from lending money.