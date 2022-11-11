Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries
Have faith in your abilities. Business people will benefit greatly. Avoid arguing with seniors.
Taurus
Commuting to work will add to your stress. Look for new possibilities in a neighbouring country. Investments will provide good income.
Gemini
Financial situation will improve and you will be able to pay off bills. Refrain from lending money. Good time for love matters.
Cancer
Avoid negative thoughts. Engage in leisure activity before returning to work. Throat issues may cause discomfort.
Leo
Periods of impatience might make you angry. On the work front, you'll hear some excellent news. You and your partner will have valuable time together.
Virgo
You will quickly double your earnings if you use the right ideas and strategies. Your father will help you prosper. Work steadily towards your goals.
Libra
Your financial condition will start to improve. You might face some issues with seniors at work. A new relationship will develop for those trying to get married.
Scorpio
There will be an overwhelming amount of work. Avoid arguing with colleagues. Invest in a real estate venture.
Sagittarius
Finish the tasks you have on hold. You will benefit financially. Manage stress at work.
Capricorn
Use your leisure time to discover your potential. A business trip might happen. Keep peace in the family with your persuasive approach.
Aquarius
Don't lose patience or rush into decisions. There won't be a shortage of luxuries. A new source of income might appear.
Pisces
Work within your capabilities. You might get a new job offer. Refrain from lending money.