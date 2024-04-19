SICCI Centennial Business Awards

There was an “overwhelming response” to the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SICCI) call for nominations to its Centennial Business Awards which closed at midnight on April 12.

SICCI said in a press release that members of the Indian business community stand to win awards in five categories: Micro SME, Centennial Exemplary Service, SME, Innovation and Start-Up and Sustainability.

Winners will receive trophies from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at SICCI’s 100th anniversary dinner on May 4 at the Shangri-La Hotel.

“The Centennial Business Awards recognise the tireless efforts of the Indian business community to transform and excel in this challenging global business environment,” said SICCI’s chairman Neil Parekh. “Regardless of which company or individual emerges, every applicant to the various award categories is a winner.

“Every nominee is a role model for the Singapore Indian business community and every one of us must emulate and adopt their best practices to stay relevant, innovative and enterprising.”