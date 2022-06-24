$1.5b package to help Singaporeans cope with inflation

A $1.5 billion support package to help lower-income families and vulnerable groups amid rising global inflation was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

They will receive an additional goods and services tax (GST) Voucher - Cash Special Payment of up to $300 to be given out in August. This will benefit about 1.5 million lower-income to middle-income workers, as well as retirees without income.

The package will also provide a $100 utilities credit to every Singaporean household.

MOM raising safety officer requirements for worksites

More workplace safety and health (WSH) personnel will need to be deployed on the ground, as Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng announced on Thursday that his ministry is undertaking a review of current WSH requirements following a recent spate of workplace accidents and deaths.

At the same time, the Government will look at ways to more strongly penalise contractors with poor work practices, and give those with better safety records more business opportunities, he added.

The review comes as the 27th workplace fatality this year was reported on Wednesday, when a 32-year-old construction worker from India was crushed by a crane.

18-month probation for PR who posted anti-Islam remarks online

A youth who posted anti-Islam remarks on Instagram was sentenced to 18 months' probation on Thursday.

As part of his probation, Chinese national Sun Sicong, now 21, has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 60 hours of community service.

The Temasek Polytechnic student's parents are also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

Singapore Red Cross pledges $50,000 to support Afghanistan earthquake victims

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged $50,000 to support the victims of the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The organisation said on Thursday that the funds would go towards providing food and water, emergency shelter, emergency trauma care, sanitation and hygiene items, as well as for any other immediate needs of those affected.

Singapore unlikely to roll back Covid rules after BA.4/BA.5 wave

It is unlikely that Singapore will tighten Covid-19 rules across the board in response to the recent upswing in virus cases, public health experts said on Wednesday.

This is especially since the country is in a good position to deal with the next wave and any rollback will have a significant impact on the economy and society.

"We would need good justification," said infectious diseases expert Dale Fisher.

Two toddlers rescued from Marsiling fire

Two toddlers were rescued from a burning Housing Board flat in Marsiling on Wednesday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at Block 218 Marsiling Crescent around 10.40pm.

"Firefighters from Woodlands Fire Station donned breathing apparatus sets and extinguished the fire with a water jet," it said. About 60 residents from neighbouring units were also evacuated.