Book launch and discussion at The Arts House

(From left) Chief guest Angela Leong, author of Dangling Gandhi, Jayanthi Sankar, co-author of Train Friends Nandini Patwardhan, guest of honour Rohit Brijnath and co-author of Train Friends Ranjani Rao. PHOTO: KANDAKUMAR HARSHITA SMRUTHI L

Over 60 people attended the launch of two books - Dangling Gandhi and other short stories by Jayanthi Sankar and Train Friends - Bombay roots, Parallel tracks, Shared journey, a collection of essays by Ranjani Rao and Nandini Patwardhan.

The event was held at The Arts House on Nov 17. Straits Times assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath was the guest of honour and director of ML Research Consultants and ML Consulting Angela Leong was the chief guest. The book launch was hosted by Surabhi Pandey, an author and broadcast journalist who formerly worked at Doordarshan in New Delhi and is now editor of Vent Machine, an online magazine.

The book discussion saw a lively engagement between the authors and the audience on topics relating to motherhood, migration and making a life in a new country. The highlight of the evening was the enthusiastic response of the audience to the authors' heartfelt reflections.

It was clear that many had grappled with these issues privately and this was the first time that they were hearing these issues articulated.

There was also a discussion on writing - from the joys and benefits of writing and developing a writing practice to the fear of being vulnerable.