Cheers for front-line workers

Residents at the Pinnacle at Duxton applaud in appreciation of Covid-19 front-line workers. PHOTO: JASON QUAH

At 8pm on Monday, applause rang out across Singapore.

The ovation was part of Clap For #SGUnited, a campaign to get the public to show their appreciation for those on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

Whether from their windows, doors or balconies, people clapped, cheered, sang Ole and even banged saucepans together.

The call was started at the weekend by British expatriate Martin Verga, who works in finance and has lived in Singapore for 10 years.

He was inspired by #ClapforNHS, which saw millions of Britons applauding National Health Service staff last Thursday, and wanted to do the same for workers in Singapore.

"For the doctors, nurses, carers, emergency services, delivery workers, warehouse workers, cleaners, supermarket staff and everyone else keeping Singapore safe and stocked at this time," he wrote on Facebook. "We will be forever grateful."