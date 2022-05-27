Fresh chicken snapped up at markets after Malaysia announces export ban

Several wet markets and supermarkets saw their shelves cleared of fresh chicken on Wednesday morning as consumers flocked to stock up on the meat.

The increased demand comes on the back of Malaysia announcing that it will halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from June 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.

HSA warns against sexual health product after man is hospitalised

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued a statement on Thursday to warn the public against consuming a product containing an ingredient used to treat erectile dysfunction, after a man fell ill and was hospitalised.

Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1, which was marketed online as a natural product containing ingredients that enhance men's sexual health, was found to contain undeclared high levels of tadalafil, a synthetic and potent medicinal ingredient.

S'poreans put off travel plans due to longer passport processing time

Many Singaporeans have changed their travel plans and put their bookings on hold, amid an overwhelming spike in passport applications.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on May 11 that it was getting more than 7,000 applications for passports each day compared to 2,000 before the pandemic.

The easing of travel restrictions and school holidays next month have added to the demand.

58 BTO projects delayed by at least 6 months this year

The number of Build-To-Order (BTO) projects delayed by six months or longer has dropped to 58 this year from 74 in 2021, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Wednesday.

This means fewer than 60 per cent of Housing Board BTO projects faced ongoing delays as at April this year, compared with more than 80 per cent of projects a year ago, he added.

Tharman appointed co-chair of global project to transform water governance

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam was on Wednesday appointed as one of four co-chairs of a major global initiative to spur changes in how the world values, manages and governs water for the common good.

The independent Global Commission on the Economics of Water - launched at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland - will present evidence and pathways for global changes in policy, business approaches and collaboration to support climate and water justice, food-energy-water security and sustainability.

Doctors caution against heat-related health risks

With the weeks-long sweltering heat persisting for the rest of the month and drier weather expected to stay till September, doctors have cautioned the public against heat-related health risks.

During the hotter months, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital sees up to three times more patients with heat-related injuries than in the cooler months, said Dr Kanak Naidu, senior consultant at its Department of Acute and Emergency Care. The injuries range from mild conditions such as heat rash to more severe forms like heatstroke.

Dr Derek Li, a family physician at Raffles Medical, said he has seen more patients with flare-ups of skin ailments.