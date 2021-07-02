Great journey with Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music

NANDITA RAMESH, GRADE 12A, GIIS

My experience with the Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music has been surreal.

I came to know about the music school in 11th grade. I then got the opportunity to talk to the famous playback singer and music director Shekhar sir over a Zoom call.

I sang Mohe Rang Do Laal and he complimented me for my voice and gave me valuable feedback on how to improve my pronunciation of Hindi words.

Soon I was selected as a member of the very first batch of the music school.

I attended regular Zoom sessions with Shekhar sir thereafter and improved my singing.

Now I am extremely thrilled to graduate to the second level of music at the school and looking forward to working on many new exciting projects alongside my fellow students under Shekhar sir's guidance.