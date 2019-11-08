House asks WP's Lim, Low to stand down from AHTC's financial matters

Parliament on Tuesday called on Workers' Party (WP) MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang to recuse themselves from all financial matters at Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) in the wake of a High Court judgment against them.

Moving the motion, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat criticised the WP for remaining "totally silent" for over three weeks since the court found that Mr Low and Ms Lim had acted dishonestly in awarding the managing agent contract to a company set up by their friends.

"Will they at long last be conducting their own investigation? Or will they continue to duck, dodge and deny?" Mr Heng asked. Ms Lim, who is WP chairman, however, called the motion "premature" as they would be appealing against the judgment. The Court of Appeal, she noted, could still review or vary the findings of the High Court. After four hours of debate, the motion was passed with 52 MPs in favour and all nine WP MPs against. Two Nominated MPs abstained.

The Straits Times