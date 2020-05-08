Malabar Gold & Diamonds distributes food kits

Malabar Gold & Diamonds staff members handing over a food kit to a worker and his family members. PHOTO: MALABAR GOLD & DIAMONDS

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retailers in the world, has provided 15,000 food kits to workers and their families in the Gulf and East Asia during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives remain a core value at Malabar Gold & Diamonds," said Mr Shamlal Ahamed, managing director (international operations) at Malabar Gold & Diamonds. "Considering the difficulties caused by the unprecedented crisis, we decided to focus on distributing food kits to affected families and individuals."

The food kits contain essential items, including rice, lentils, oil and spices, which are enough to sustain a family for a month.

The group plans to spend $615,000 on the food kits.