Prominent businessman Ameerali Jumabhoy dies at 94

Ameerali Rajabali Jumabhoy (left), prominent businessman and founder of Scotts Holdings Limited, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at the age of 94.

He was a forward thinker and created Asia's first purpose-built serviced apartment building, The Ascott Singapore on Scotts Road, the family said in a statement.

"He was a visionary and a pioneer, always willing to challenge the status quo. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the family said.

He founded Scotts Holdings Limited in 1982 which at its peak had assets valued at over $600 million. Last year, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Born in Singapore on Dec 28, 1925, he was the son of Rajabali Jumabhoy, an immigrant from Kutch, India. Mr Rajabali was a pioneer of the Singapore Indian community.

Mr Ameerali initially joined his father's commodities trading business. He later took the family into numerous other businesses, including shipping, marine equipment, retail and manufacturing.

He was involved in several public organisations including Mendaki, MUIS, the Police Academy and the National Crime Prevention Council. He was on the founding board of Singapore Polytechnic and the National Heritage Board.

In recent years, he served on the Sino-Singapore Friendship Association, the Global Organisation of Persons of Indian Origin and the Gandhi Memorial Foundation.

The Straits Times