Singapore News in brief: Population growth at slowest pace since 1965

Population growth at slowest pace since 1965

Singapore's population grew at its slowest pace since independence, with more residents staying single and even those who marry having fewer babies.

The nation's sixth census since independence in 1965 also found other key trends set in motion decades ago to have solidified further.

Singapore residents of all ages and races are now better educated and more do not consider themselves as having a religion.

Over the past 10 years, Singapore's total population grew by 1.1 per cent each year - the lowest decade of growth since independence.

24 private clinics to offer Sinovac's vaccine

Twenty-four private healthcare institutions have been selected by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to be licensed providers of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine.

MOH said on Wednesday night that the clinics will be able to draw on an existing stock of the vaccine, and can administer it to Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

The ministry added that as the vaccine is being provided to the institutions at no cost, the providers should not charge people for the cost of the vaccines.

Cluster at Bukit Merah View food centre grows to 39 cases

There were 14 more people added to the Bukit Merah View food centre cluster on Wednesday night, most of whom are foodstall workers or their household contacts, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 39.

Labour market continues recovery into first quarter

Singapore's labour market continued its recovery in the first quarter, with total employment growing for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday showed that the total employment, excluding foreign domestic workers, rose by 12,200 in the first three months of the year, after four consecutive quarters of decline.

This far surpassed the preliminary estimate of 4,800 released in April.

Zaqy: Rise in workplace injuries a concern

Workplace injuries caused by slips, trips and falls in the food and beverage (F&B) industry have risen by an average of 12 per cent a year in the four years before the pandemic. They have been the main driver of injuries in the sector, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad on Thursday.

Overall, work injuries in the sector have also been rising at an average rate of 9 per cent a year from 2016 to 2019, tapering down slightly last year, as many workplaces were forced to shut due to Covid-19.

Last year, there were 985 work injuries in the F&B sector. In 2019, there were 1,167 and 932 in 2018.

These trends are becoming a concern and need to be addressed, Mr Zaqy said at a virtual forum for the F&B sector organised by the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council.

Blood, shattered glass at one store on first day of Ion Orchard's reopening

At least one retail worker at Ion Orchard was injured after a glass panel shattered on the first day of the mall's reopening on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Ion Orchard said a glass panel at the Bobbi Brown store shattered at around 11am.

"The incident occurred when the store was being opened for the day by its store assistant," said the spokesman.