Singapore will have more millionaires than US and China by 2030

Jurong East flat catches fire again, a day after blaze kills man

A fire broke out again in a ninth-storey flat in Jurong East on Wednesday morning, a day after a blaze that killed a man there was put out by firefighters.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the second fire at Block 236 Jurong East Street 21 at about 5am on Wednesday.

It was found that the fire started in one of the bedrooms of the four-room flat, likely reignited by deep-seated embers within the rubble. Firefighters, who were called in again, used a water jet to extinguish the flames.

Teachers to get pay increase between 5% and 10% from Oct 1

About 35,000 teachers will get a pay hike of between 5 and 10 per cent from Oct 1 as part of efforts to attract and retain talent.

The pay increase will also apply to about 1,600 allied educators and 800 pre-school teachers in Ministry of Education kindergartens.

DBS chief Piyush Gupta to take over as SMU chairman

DBS Bank chief executive Piyush Gupta will be the new chairman of Singapore Management University from Jan 12, 2023.

He will take over from founding chairman Ho Kwon Ping, who will step down the day before.

11 new Thomson-East Coast Line MRT stations on track to open by end-2022

All civil and structural works as well as systems integration and testing activities for the third stage of the Thomson-East Coast Line have been completed, with 11 new stations set to open by the end of this year.

The Land Transport Authority said it handed over the 11 stations to SMRT on Wednesday for the rail operator to carry out further operational testing, including on the signalling system, over the next few months in preparation for the opening.

Singapore will have more millionaires per population than US and China by 2030

In the next eight years, the number of millionaires in Singapore as a share of its population will be more than that of the United States, China or any other economy in the Asia-Pacific region, said HSBC in a report.

The Republic, where 7.5 per cent of the adult population had wealth of at least US$1 million (S$1.38 million) in 2021, would see the share of millionaires rise to 9.8 per cent in 2025 and then jump to 13.4 per cent in 2030.

The study looks at resident population that comprises citizens and permanent residents.

Singtel, StarHub in talks with FIFA over World Cup broadcast rights

Singtel and StarHub are in discussion with rights-holders over the broadcast of the year-end World Cup matches in Singapore, spokesmen for both pay-TV operators said on Wednesday.

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Nov 20 and football fans from most countries in South-east Asia already know how they will be watching the sport's biggest spectacle.

Leon Perera is new AHTC vice-chairman

Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap has stepped down as vice-chairman of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

He was on July 31 replaced by his fellow Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera in the role, in a move meant to give the MPs more exposure in leadership roles, said the town council.

Meanwhile, Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam was reappointed as vice-chairman of the town council, a role he has held since April 2021.