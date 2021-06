A diver holds a bowl decorated with Chinese characters - part of a trove of items found in Singapore waters off Pedra Branca from two shipwrecks.

Among the items were the largest haul from a shipwreck of blue-and-white ceramics from the Yuan dynasty.

The first wreck had plates dating to the 14th century. The second was identified as the India-built merchant vessel Shah Munchah, which sank in 1796.

The Straits Times