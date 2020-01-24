CONCERT

llIman Chakraborty, an Indian National Award-winning vocalist who performs primarily Rabindra Sangeet, folk songs and contemporary Bengali music, holds her first concert in Singapore. She will perform live with Team Togetherness, a creative group of musicians performing unique instrumental arrangements.

Tickets: $35 & $20 When: Feb 8, 6pm

Where: SOTA Concert Hall, 1 Zubir Said Drive

Contact: Log on to www.sistic.com.sg

QUIZ

The Big Fat India Quiz (second edition). Organised by Rohit Jaisingh and Arun Arumugham.

Tickets: $10

When: Jan 25, 3pm to 6pm

Where: 2 Stadium Walk, 01-04

Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.sg

CELEBRATION

** Unfurling the National Flag on India's 71st Republic Day, followed by celebrations.

When: Jan 26, 9am

Where: High Commission of India, 31 Grange Road Contact: 6737-6777

** Vishva Hindi Diwas. A celebration of Hindi language, folk culture and literature, organised by Sangam (Singapore) along with the High Commission of India, Arya Samaj and DAV Hindi School. Free but need to register.

When: Feb 1, 4pm to 6pm

Where: Arya Samaj Bhawan,

113 Syed Alwi Road

Contact: E-mail sangam.singapore@gmail.com

TALK

"AI-first" for Banks... how can banks leverage it for new business models. A talk organised by Singapore Management University. Free but need to register.

When: Jan 31, 4.30pm to 6pm Where: Seminar Room B1-1, Basement 1, School of Economics & School of Social Sciences, 90 Stamford Road

Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.sg

RIVER HONGBAO 2020

River Hongbao, the annual Chinese New Year carnival, returns to usher

in the Year of the Rat. Visitors can expect a larger-than-life lantern display, intricate handicrafts, culinary delights, carnival rides, cultural performances and fireworks. Highlights include the Chingay Floats on Jan 31 and Feb 1.

When: Jan 23 to Feb 1, 2pm to 11pm (except for CNY Countdown on Jan 24 from 2pm to 12.15am)

Where: The Float @ Marina Bay

Contact: Log on to http://riverhongbao.sg/

EXHIBITION

Haw Par Villa Re-mix. This exhibition uses technology to reinterpret Chinese culture. Free admission.

When: Till Jan 31, 10.30am to 7.30pm

Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Creative Box, Level 6,

1 Straits Boulevard

Contact: Log on to www.singaporeccc.org.sg

