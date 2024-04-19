Soft thosai for travel

JEYASHRI SURESH

A thosai does not have to be crispy and crunchy all the time.

It can also be absolutely soft and fluffy.

This recipe shows how to make one that does not dry up and stays good for a long time.

It is ideal to carry during travel and for the lunchbox.

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Fermentation: 8 hours

Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients



4 cups raw rice

1 cup urad dal

Salt to taste

Oil

Idli milagai podi

Sesame oil to mix the podi

Water as needed

Method



1) In a pan, take four portions of raw rice.

2) Dry roast the rice till it gets hot.

3) Do not allow the colour to change.

4) Transfer it to a bowl.

5) Add 1 portion of urad dal.

6) Wash well.

7) Add water and let it soak for 3-4 hours.

8) Grind well in a mixie or grinder.

9) Transfer to a vessel and add salt.

10) Mix well with hands.

11) Ferment for 8-10 hours.

12) Take batter in a ladle and pour it on a hot tawa.

13) Aim to make medium-thick thosai.

14) Drizzle oil.

15) Once done, flip the thosai.

16) Cook and remove it.

17) Take podi as needed in a plate.

18) Add sesame oil and sprinkle water.

19) Mix well.

20) Smear the thosai with podi on both sides.

21) Place it on a banana leaf.

22) Wrap it in a towel and keep it in a dry place.

23) Keep it aside for 4-5 hours.

24) Super soft thosai is ready.

Notes:



a) Ensure that the rice is not burnt during roasting.

b) Always use dry hands, so that the thosai stays longer.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the

vegetarian food website

www.jeyashriskitchen.com