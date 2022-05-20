Danish 'Judas' is Taapsee's beau

The Indian badminton team's doubles coach is former Danish player Mathias Boe, who is also Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend.

After India won the Thomas Cup, Taapsee posted on social media: "The boys did it. First-ever Thomas Cup for India. Mr Coach you made us proud."

Mathias had a trying time when India beat Denmark 3-2 in the semi-final.

He tweeted: "It was a bit extra special for me playing against my former colleagues, friends, coaches and country.

"They (the Danish squad) chanted Judas after me, so I gave them back by winning the match.

"I really hope people back home (India) understand what an achievement this is."

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly met after she saw him compete several years ago and they connected over Twitter.

Mathias won silver in doubles at the 2012 Olympics and several other titles in doubles in an illustrious career for Denmark.

He became a coach after his retirement as a player in 2020.