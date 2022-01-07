Hockey prevails in backward Jharkhand village

There are still several villages in Simdega, a district in India's Jharkhand state, that have no electricity. But the passion for hockey runs deep among the people residing there.

Not very long ago, militancy was prevalent in the area with the sound of gunshots often heard. But in recent months a positive change has taken place.

Last weekend, officials of the Simdega District Hockey Association (SDHA) and the residents of Runghudera, a village in Simdega, created a hockey ground by clearing a forest in just two days.

Now, preparations are underway to organise a tournament on the pitch at the end of this month.

Villager Akash Manjhi gave his land to build the pitch, after he and SDHA chief Manoj Konbegi held a meeting with fellow villagers and all decided that the children and youth from the village will benefit by playing hockey.

Several players from the district, such as Novel Toppo, Michael Kindo, Bimal Lakra, Pushpa Topno and Salima Tete, have donned the national colours.

They were able to move out of poverty and make a career from hockey.

Moreover, hockey in India is seeing a resurgence, with the national men's and women's teams excelling at last August's Tokyo Olympics.

Villagers turned out with spades, shovels, axes and baskets and cleared the forest to build a hockey field in Runghudera last weekend.

The village does not have access to electricity or paved roads. There is no mobile-phone connectivity or network either.

People reach Runghudera, where around 50 tribal families live, after walking 7km through a rock-laden path. For drinking water, the villagers depend on wells and ponds. They also have to deal with elephants from nearby forests who periodically create havoc.

Until a few years ago, militants roamed the area and armed squads used to take shelter in Runghudera.

Despite the difficulties, villagers showed enthusiasm when the new hockey ground was inaugurated on Jan 2.

Mr Konbegi said that children and youth in the village will be trained by qualified coaches and given a chance to play at the district level.

Simdega, located about 50km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, has produced more than 50 national and international hockey players, most of whom studied at the RC Upgraded Middle School Karanagagudi in Basen panchayat.

Novel Toppo, a resident of Sevai Khuntoli village, was the first player from Simdega to play for India in 1966-67. Michael Kindo then played in the 1972 Munich Olympics where India won bronze.

When the Indian men's team won the hockey gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Simdega's Sylvanus Dung Dung played an important role.

Simdega has produced several international-class players such as Bimal Lakra, Birendra Lakra, Masih Das Ba, Justin Kerketta, Adeline Kerketta, Alma Gudiya, Ashrita Lakra, James Kerketta and Pushpa Topno.

Other players from the district, such as Sumrai Tete, Masira Surin and Kanti Ba, were members of the Indian women's team at the 2000 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Sumrai also captained the Indian women's team in 2006. Asunta Lakra, another player from Simdega, also captained the Indian women's team in 2011-12.

Salima Tete captained the national team at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

Salima, who hails from Badkichapar village, and Nikki Pradhan from Hesal village were members of the Indian women's team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in August last year.

There was much celebration in the district when the Indian men's team won bronze in Tokyo.

Mr Konbegi told the Press Trust of India news agency that the Indian team's historic performance has boosted the morale of hockey players in smaller places like Simdega where the traditional game evokes interest among youths.

"There is no dearth of players and what is required to hone their skills and I am too happy that this is the beginning of a return to the golden days of Indian hockey," he said. "Villages like Runghudera will nurture future stars."

Indo-Asian News Service