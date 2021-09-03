Indian para athletes' record haul in Tokyo

India got off to a good start on the second day of the para-badminton competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday with Palak Kohli winning her second Group A match in the women's singles SU5.

She defeated Turkey's Zehra Balgar 21-12, 21-18.

Other Indians, Suhas J. Yathiraj and Tarun Dhillon, also won their respective group stage matches in the men's singles SL4 category.

Yathiraj started recorded an impressive 21-9, 21-3 win against Jan Niklas Pott of Germany in 19 minutes, while Dhillon beat Sriripong Teamarrom of Thailand 21-7, 21-13 in 23 minutes.

India's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics rose to 10 (two golds, five silvers and three bronzes) on Wednesday - a record as it is recording double digits for the first time.

On Monday, the country's athletes claimed five medals in a single day - two golds, two silver and one bronze-which was another record.

On Tuesday, three more medals came India's way - one in shooting and two in high jump.

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history when she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.

(Turn to page 12 to read what she had to say after her win.)

Sumit Antil then obliterated his own world record in the men's javelin F64 category with a throw of 68.55m to hand India a second gold medal.

Indo-Asian News Service